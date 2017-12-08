Charges were stayed earlier this week against Jamie Bacon in relation to the Surrey Six killings in October 2009. —Image: Abbotsford News

Kelowna girlfriend of notorious B.C. gang member dies

Madison Fine overdoses as Jamie Bacon has murder charges stayed

The Kelowna girlfriend of Red Scorpion gang member Jamie Bacon has passed away.

According to her obituary, Madison Fine, 25, died of an accidental drug overdose Dec. 1.

News reports in Vancouver, say Fine had gone to the Lower Mainland to be with Bacon following the staying of murder charges against him in relation to the Surrey Six massacre case. She was reportedly found unresponsive in a Richmond hotel by Bacon’s mother

Fine’s obituary describes Jamie Bacon as “her true love.”

“A young woman with a big boisterous laugh and a loud talker, she could make you laugh so hard you would cry with her stories,” says Fine’s obituary. “Maddie spent her last few years, loving Jamie, sharing the laughs and travelling the world, making sure she did as much as she could while she was here. Generous to a fault, she was the best, most thoughtful gift-giver.

“We will miss her spirit, her stubbornness and her energy, and even, in a small way, the constant chaos she brought with her wherever she went.”

A celebration of Fine’s life will be held in the new year.

In lieu of flowers, the Fine Family plans to identify a charity to which donations can be in Madison’s name.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
News recap: Kimberley
Next story
B.C. basketball player dies after collapsing during high school game

Just Posted

A win at home for Peewee Dynamiters

The Kimberley Peewee Rep Dynamiters won their home tourney last weekend. The… Continue reading

Homegrown donates

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Climate Adaptation Report

A new pilot project aimed at measuring climate change and adaptation in the Columbia Basin

Permitting and inspection required for backyard barbecue fire pits

Residents can have a barbecue fire pit for food preparation only.

Annual Food Bank fundraiser at Selkirk Secondary

For almost 30 years, Selkirk Secondary has been supporting the Kimberley Food… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

BC company sends planes to fight California wildfires

Vancouver Island-based Coulson sends two C-130 aircraft to fight fires

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles

Story subjects worry that past stories could affect job prospects

Ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest gets 12-year prison sentence

Coach was found guilty of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing

Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Vancouver team traded away defenceman Jordan Subban

Charges laid against three after viral Vancouver Island school fight

Investigation is continuing

Most Read