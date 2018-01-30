Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Contributed A Kelowna man is selling is home in a unique way because of an alleged unruly neighbour.

This story has mature language.

A Kelowna resident is selling his home out of frustration due to a neighbourhood dispute.

Kane Blake posted a for-sale sign that read “Home for Sale, by Owner, Because Neighbor is an Asshole,” last week and has since taken it down because of the attention it focused on his neighbourhood.

He said bylaw and RCMP are constantly at his house, located in Springvalley, because a neighbour has allegedly been harassing most of the neighbourhood.

He created the $40 sign to retaliate, saying he’s tried being kind and ignoring the neighbour, but the alleged harassment has continued since his family moved in five years ago.

The neighbour was caught taking photos of Blake’s house, which has him concerned for his under-aged children, he said.

“My kids won’t even walk to school, they’re terrified.”

The RCMP and the city have also done nothing, he said.

“I was already dealing with bylaw this morning, on two separate things,” he said. “They don’t go away and neither does the RCMP, they may as well put the detachments in our neighbourhood.”

The sign gained a lot of attention and, in turn, Blake started receiving threatening messages so he took the sign down.

Looking back, he’d put it up again, but a little differently. He said it wasn’t the best way to handle the situation but he still has support from the community.

Since the original story’s publication last week online, four neighbours have come forward saying bylaw officers also visited their houses on numerous occasions.

Lisa Snyders, who has lived in Springvalley for 12 years, said bylaw officers are knocking on neighbourhood doors at least twice a weekend.

She said the neighbour had complained in the past about her vehicle’s key fob being too noisy as well as other incidents over the years. She supports Blake’s sign.

“I can’t tell you how many complaints I’ve had because of (this neighbour),” said another neighbour Dave Sheremeto, who also supports the sign.

I take my daughters to school because of (them,)” he said.

The neighbour could not be reached for comment by the time of press deadline, Tuesday.

