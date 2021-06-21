THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kelowna motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

The crash happened Sunday at about 1:30 p.m.

A 27-year-old Kelowna motorcyclist is recovering from serious injuries after being ejected from his bike following a collision on June 20.

According to RCMP, a Suzuki motorcycle failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Dehart Road and Gordon Drive and struck a Nissan Pathfinder.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. to discover the motorcyclist had been thrown from his bike.

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was injured in this collision, and charges have not been laid at this time.

Most Read