Kevin Dunnebacke will run for council

Kevin Dunnebacke, right, with his family. Bulletin file

Kimberley business owner Kevin Dunnebacke is taking another run for a council seat.

His reasons are pretty simple.

“I want to be a part of the community. I think it’s important that there is a business person on Council.

“I don’t have a particular axe to grind, I’m just a concerned citizen who realizes that to make a difference you have to step forward.

“Otherwise you’re just another person on the coffee bench.”

Dunnebacke has owned K Town Custom Auto in Kimberley for six years.

“I’ve been a business owner for six years and in 25 days I make the last payment.”

He is raising his family in Kimberley and for the last four years has sat on the executive of the Sullivan Underground Mining Railway.

Municipal election day is October 15, 2022.

Kevin Dunnebacke, right, with his family. Bulletin file
