Kiakho Lake wildfire being held, Stirton Rd wildfire under control

Latest update on two local wildfires in the Kimberley and Cranbrook area

Crews are responding to a wildfire near Kiakho Lake, eight kilometres west of Cranbrook. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.

A small wildfire eight kilometres west of Cranbrook is now classified as being held following fire suppression efforts from B.C. Wildfire Service ground crews and air support over the last two days.

The 0.6-hectare wildfire, discovered on Monday evening, was initially actioned with support from aircraft and ground crews. By Tuesday, ground crews remained on scene as air support was no longer needed, according to the Southeast Fire Centre.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

While larger Category Two and Category Three fires remain prohibited, the Southeast Fire Centre says people should take precautions with campfires. Build a guard around the campfire, and make sure flames are fully extinguished — with ashes cool to the touch — when leaving the area.

The Stirton Rd. wildfire southeast of Marysville is now under control, according to the Southeast Fire Centre.

The fire, discovered on Sunday, involved initial response from air support and ground crews. As of Tuesday afternoon, ground crews and heavy equipment remain on scene, while air support is no longer necessary.

While the cause is under investigation, the fire involved a debris pile.

As crews and equipment continue working on the scene, smoke will likely be visible for the next week.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

