File photo.

KIJHL finalizing plans as province advances return to sport guidelines

Regional Jr. B hockey league finalizing plans as province gives go-ahead for return to sport

The KIJHL is ramping up planning for the hockey season following the province’s approval of moving into Phase 3 of viaSport’s ‘Return to Sport’ plan.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reviewed the viaSport Phase 3 guidelines, which addresses contact activities, cohorts, competitions, high-performance training environments and travel.

“Sport is an important part of mental and physical health for children, youth, families and our communities,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer in a viaSport press release. “These guidelines will enable the social and emotional benefits of sport, while ensuring the sports activities remain as safe as possible.”

The Kimberley Dynamiters are set to open their main camp at the Kimberley Civic Centre from Sept. 18-20, while the regular season is set to begin on Oct. 2.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
St. Eugene Resort to close for winter season starting Oct. 12
Next story
Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Just Posted

MLA Clovechok cites concerns over park violations at Lussier Hot Springs

The local MLA says people have been damaging the barriers to gain access to the park

KIJHL finalizing plans as province advances return to sport guidelines

Regional Jr. B hockey league finalizing plans as province gives go-ahead for return to sport

St. Eugene Resort to close for winter season starting Oct. 12

St. Eugene will only operate as a seasonal resort going forward

Farm life: Another year around the sun

The sun is starting to rise a little later now and we… Continue reading

Dynamiters main camp scheduled for September 18-20

Regular season planned to begin October 2

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

Wildfire burning across border with Okanagan now nearly half contained

Controlled burns are taking place around the outside of the fire to provide a buffer zone free of flammable materials

Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Additional $112M will go towards First Nations schools

‘We are not immune:’ Forest fire risk is real even in B.C.’s coastal temperate rainforest

‘The ups are getting a little bit higher and the downs aren’t going as low as they usually do’

Whispers of elections on the wind

The chattering politicos are whispering, and the sound on the wind is….… Continue reading

‘I don’t drop the ball’: O’Toole promises to fight for West, human rights

O’Toole has already spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where western alienation was a topic he brought up

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

Most Read