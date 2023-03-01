Kimberley Alpine Resort announces spring programming

Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2022. Paul Rodgers file. Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2022. Paul Rodgers file. Northstar Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2022. Paul Rodgers file. The Dummy Downhill at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2022. Paul Rodgers file.

It may seem hard to believe with the recent winter refresh we’ve got, but spring is right around the corner. That means it’s that time of year when Kimberley Alpine Resort has begun to announce all of its spring programming that will close out a great 2022/23 ski season.

Coming up first, on March 11, is a Ski and Snowboard Demo Day. Sponsored by The Choice Shop and Black dog Cycle and Ski, this event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will give you the opportunity to try out this season and next season’s ski and snowboard gear.

Gear from brands like Salomon, Capita, Libtech, Burton, Icelantic K2 and Head are all available at no extra charge to demo on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be booths set up at the base area to lookers left of the Northstar Quad chair. To try out equipment you will need a lift ticket or pass, a credit card and drivers license. Anyone under 16 years of age will need a signature from a parent or guardian.

Next up is the annual North Star Ski-Mo Race on Sunday, March 19. This will see competitors skin up the Boundary run all the way to the Kootenay Haus and then pop their skis on and race back down to the Plaza.

Full details on this year’s race are still to come, so be sure to check skikimberley.com for further details as they arise.

Saturday, April 1 is the return of the always colourful and fun North Star Days. A chance to don your retro ski gear — think onesies, headbands and neon, neon, neon — and hit the slopes for some great spring skiing, before partying it up in the plaza with beer gardens, music, kids activities, prizes for best music and more.

READ MORE: North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Then on April 8 and 9, the grand finale, Spring Splash and the Dummy Downhill will close out the season with a bang, or more accurately a series of splashes.

Saturday, April 8 will feature the Spring Splash, with the first 100 entries welcome to get their chance to skim, or splash, in front of the crowd. Be sure to wear a fun costume.

READ MORE: A challenging season draws to a close at KAR

Plus Saturday will feature music from legendary Canadian AC/DC cover band BC/DC who will be there to ensure the Plaza party is as fun and loud as possible.

Sunday, April 9 is the final ski day of the ski season, so make sure to get in all the last laps you can, but don’t miss the Dummy Downhill. When else will you get to see a rocket ship, or a variety of household appliances sail off a jump into oblivion and destruction below?

For more information on all these events, visit skikimberley.com/calendar/



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter