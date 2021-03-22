Kimberley Alpine Resort announces the return of North Star Days, to be held virtually this year. Paul Rodgers file.

Kimberley Alpine Resort announces Virtual North Star Week

After having to cancel the fan-favourite event last year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimberley Alpine Resort has announced the return of North Star Week, to be held virtually this year from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28.

“Once again, we are resurrecting the past of Kimberley from the 1930s through the 2000s virtual style,” KAR said on their website.

REA MORE: Kimberley Alpine Resort presents North Star Retro Day

So dust off the your best retro alpine attire before you head up to the resort to celebrate the “good ol’ days of spring skiing.”

Throughout the week, KAR will be posting daily facts and historical tidbits to their social media channels, highlighting Kimberley’s and North Star Mountain’s past.

They’ve also launched a History Scavenger Hunt. In order to participate, head over to www.skikimberley.com and navigate to the North Star Days section in the Events tab to download your map. This is a family-friendly event, but you must be able to ski the mountain’s blue runs and have a phone with internet connection.

There are always plenty of people who get into the retro spirit and rock some excellent old-school onesies and lots of neon ski gear. This year, show your outfit off by posting a picture to social media using the hashtag #mykimberley and tagging @kimberleyalpineresort to enter a draw for a whole bunch of prizes.

Everyone gets one entry to the draw per post, so feel free to don multiple retro outfits throughout the week and show them off. Winners will be announced Sunday, Mar. 28.

Like it loves its alpine activities, Kimberley is definitely also a town that loves its dogs and of course they are not left out of this year’s fashion show. Sponsored by Kimberley Kritters, this gives everyone a chance to dress up their dogs and post to social media using the same tag as above for a chance to win more prizes.

Finally, there is also going to be a virtual moguls competition. Get a friend to film you shredding your favourite mogul line on the hill and submit your video before Mar. 27 to be entered to win.

There are prizes for: Best Overall U16, Best Overall Adult (16 and over), Most Creative and Best Dressed Mogul Competitor.

In order to compete you must complete an RCR event waiver and a parental consent waiver if you are under 16 and helmets are mandatory.

Video files must be under 1 GB and can be submitted at www.skikimberley.com


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘More than just a disruption:’ Education experts warn of pandemic-driven ‘crisis’
Next story
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Kimberley Alpine Resort announces the return of North Star Days, to be held virtually this year. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort announces Virtual North Star Week

After having to cancel the fan-favourite event last year due to concerns… Continue reading

Cranbrook rock band Pretty for the People performs at the Maskerade In Moir, September, 2020, a festival put on by the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society. Murray Hayward photo
FPPAS plans for return of live music; holding membership drive

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society is preparing for a season of live music, and seeking more members

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

Most Read