Kimberley Alpine Resort announces Virtual North Star Week

After having to cancel the fan-favourite event last year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimberley Alpine Resort has announced the return of North Star Week, to be held virtually this year from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28.

“Once again, we are resurrecting the past of Kimberley from the 1930s through the 2000s virtual style,” KAR said on their website.

So dust off the your best retro alpine attire before you head up to the resort to celebrate the “good ol’ days of spring skiing.”

Throughout the week, KAR will be posting daily facts and historical tidbits to their social media channels, highlighting Kimberley’s and North Star Mountain’s past.

They’ve also launched a History Scavenger Hunt. In order to participate, head over to www.skikimberley.com and navigate to the North Star Days section in the Events tab to download your map. This is a family-friendly event, but you must be able to ski the mountain’s blue runs and have a phone with internet connection.

There are always plenty of people who get into the retro spirit and rock some excellent old-school onesies and lots of neon ski gear. This year, show your outfit off by posting a picture to social media using the hashtag #mykimberley and tagging @kimberleyalpineresort to enter a draw for a whole bunch of prizes.

Everyone gets one entry to the draw per post, so feel free to don multiple retro outfits throughout the week and show them off. Winners will be announced Sunday, Mar. 28.

Like it loves its alpine activities, Kimberley is definitely also a town that loves its dogs and of course they are not left out of this year’s fashion show. Sponsored by Kimberley Kritters, this gives everyone a chance to dress up their dogs and post to social media using the same tag as above for a chance to win more prizes.

Finally, there is also going to be a virtual moguls competition. Get a friend to film you shredding your favourite mogul line on the hill and submit your video before Mar. 27 to be entered to win.

There are prizes for: Best Overall U16, Best Overall Adult (16 and over), Most Creative and Best Dressed Mogul Competitor.

In order to compete you must complete an RCR event waiver and a parental consent waiver if you are under 16 and helmets are mandatory.

Video files must be under 1 GB and can be submitted at www.skikimberley.com



