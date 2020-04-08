Kimberley Alpine Resort restricts access following complaints of continued gatherings

Although Kimberley Alpine Resort has been closed since March 16, people have continued gathering there and so management has made the decision to close their parking lots and entry points to the mountain as of Wednesday, April 8.

Citing complaints from authorities that people have been gathering on-site, not respecting social distancing measures and engaging in potentially risky behaviour such as building jumps, general manager Ted Funston told the Bulletin that they had no choice but to completely close the hill off.

“We don’t want to be part of the problem, we want to continue to be part of the solution,” Funston said, adding that KAR was the first business in Kimberley to shutdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the resort acknowledged the importance of getting outside for recreation and fresh air during social isolation, they want to set an example, and discourage people from gathering in groups.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation while we do our best to try to be part of the solution during this very difficult time,” the resort said in a release. “We can’t wait to host you again next season when we can all dream of beautiful Kimberley powder days again! Thank you for all your support this winter.”



