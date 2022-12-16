Kimberley Alpine Resort to open all chairlifts Sunday, Dec. 18

Kimberley Alpine Resort is back at full power this season, announcing their opening date with all chairlifts operational on Dec. 18. Paul Rodgers file.

After great anticipation Kimberley Alpine Resort has announced its opening date for the 2022 season will be Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.

All chairlifts will be running, including the Northstar Quad, which was out of commission due to arson last season.

“Thanks to Mother Nature and our hardworking snowmaking, snowcat, and ski patrol crews we have excellent coverage for this time of the year and we are expecting to be able to open [over] 90 per cent of our terrain on Sunday,” KAR said in a social media post issued Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, adding that visitors should still use caution as it is early season conditions.

This announcement represents a big day for resort management and staff who had to grapple to manage the season with the main artery to their hill severed the day the resort opened, the local visitors who had to hike to the back of the mountain all last season in order to ski and ride and the City of Kimberley’s economy itself.

“We can not thank Leitner Poma, KD Electric, Technical Safety BC, and our maintenance crews enough for working together to get us up and running for this ski season, KAR said.

“We also want to thank all of you, for your patience, support, and positivity over the last year! We made it! We are so stoked to be able to get everyone back out doing what we all love to do best – skiing and riding the great snow and terrain of our whole mountain.”

Guest services will be open on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pass processing and 8:30 to 4:30 daily after that with all other resort services opening Sunday.

Ski lifts run daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with night skiing on the Northstar Quad beginning Dec. 26 and running though the New Year holiday and then Thursday to Sunday weekly.

Winter Sports School – 8:30 am – 4:30 pm daily – 250-432-0315

Slopeside Coffee & Deli serving Starbucks – opens 8:00 am – 250-432-0304

Stemwinder Bar & Grill – opens 11 am and 11:30 am weekdays, until 6 pm – 250-432-0326 – Heather Gemmell is playing in the bar on Sunday afternoon!

Buckhorn & Main Restaurant – Open this Friday and Saturday evenings and then daily starting at 11:30 am weekends and 4:00 pm weekdays – 250-427-2525

Rental Shop – 8:30 am – 4:30 pm daily – 250-432-0309

Ski/Snowboard Repair Shop – 9 am – 4 pm daily Sports Alpine Retail Shop – 8:30 am – 4:30 pm daily – 250-432-0314

Wildhorse Childcare – will open in time for the Xmas holidays – 250-432-0301