Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Northstar chairlift begins load testing, certification process

The Northstar Quad chairlift at Kimberley Alpine Resort has been running for ten days and is now ready for the certification and load testing process, final stages before it is ready for public use. KAR photo.

Kimberley Alpine Resort took to social media to post another update on Monday, Dec. 12 and the news on Northstar Quad Chair is positive once again.

U.S. based aerial lift manufacturers Leitner-Poma have been hard at work to get the job done and the lift has been running daily for 10 days.

Now the resort has announced that it is ready for the certification and load testing process, which begins Tuesday, Dec. 13.

That process will take several days, according to the resort’s social media post, and following testing Leitner Poma engineers will then be in a position to certify the lift for public operation.

KAR had this to say:

“We suggest getting your skis and boards waxed up and ready, and check back soon for our imminent opening day announcement.”