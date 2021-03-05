Kimberley and area resident survey seeks insights on backyard food growing trends

Kimberley’s Local Food Working Group is looking for input from backyard gardeners. Eco friendly gardening file

In the past year or so, a number of Kimberley organizations have been focusing on sustainable food and local production. The groups include Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook, Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, and Kimberley Edible Garden and Greenhouse Society, and they have come together under the umbrella of Kimberley’s Local Food Working Group.

The group is now looking to collect data on backyard food production, and how people are sourcing local food in Kimberley, says Ingrid Liepa.

“ If you found yourself wondering about the health of global food systems during the last year, you are not alone,” Liepa said. “The Covid-19 pandemic has put a major lens on food security across Canada and around the world.

“To improve understanding of our local situation, members of Kimberley’s Local Food Working Group are conducting a community survey of Kimberley and area residents this March to provide better insights on local food production.”

Data from the survey will provide the group with ideas and opportunities to expand current programs. At the same time, the group will conduct a parallel project, engaging local food producers in the Kimberley area.

“ The findings and data from these two projects will be made available to inform programs and initiatives to strengthen local food systems and identify opportunities to increase Kimberley’s food security,” she said.

Both projects were made possible due to the City of Kimberley’s 2021 community grant program.

Survey results will be shared with the community later this spring.

All Kimberley households are invited and encouraged to complete the survey by March 21. Look for the survey link on social media streams from Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook, Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, Kimberley Edible Gardens and Greenhouse Society, the City of Kimberley, and more. You can also access the survey directly at: https://forms.gle/hht5Me5FuNnC1t8A9

