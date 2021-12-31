Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence award winners

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce have announced the winners of the 2021 Business Excellence Awards. Congratulations to all the winners for representing the best in business in Kimberley.
Professional Services Award
Goes to: Rockies Law
The Professional Service Award recognizes a professional or organization that provides an outstanding specialized service in the professional field; including (but not restricted to) lawyers, physicians, health professionals, veterinarians, accountants, and management consultants.
This award was sponsored by Kootenay Media
The Health, Wellness & Fitness Award
Goes to: Iron Goat CrossFit
The Health, Wellness & Fitness Award recognizes a business or organization that has a positive influence on the health behaviors of the residents of Kimberley. Their business or organization helps customers by promoting healthy diet and/or physical activity.
This award was sponsored by Healthy Kimberley
Tourism & Hospitality Excellence Award
Goes to: Kimberley Underground Mining Railway
The Tourism & Hospitality Excellence Award recognizes a business or individual that has shown dedication to professionalism and has demonstrated commitment to consistently providing excellent food or service or has made a significant contribution to attracting and/or keeping visitors in Kimberley and promoting Kimberley as a destination.
This award was sponsored by Tourism Kimberley
Retail Services Award
Goes to: Moody Bee
The retail services award recognizes a retail business that exemplifies excellence in customer service, innovation, and marketing.
This award was sponsored by Rachelle Langlois, CFP – Sun Life Financial advisor
Trades Business or Person of the Year Award
Goes to: Kootenay Disaster Restoration
The Trades Business or Person of the Year Award recognizes a business or individual involved in the trades that consistently provides a high level of service and quality workmanship, and supports apprentices and growth in their industry.
This award was sponsored by Darren Close, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty
Business to Business Excellence Award
Goes to: Nicole Leclair Photography & Media
Business to Business Excellence AwardThe Business to Business Excellence Award recognizes a business that is regarded as excellent in service between companies, rather than between a company and individual consumer. A business that demonstrates outstanding achievement and leadership in providing products and services to other businesses.
This award was sponsored by Genex Marketing
Business of the Year Award
Goes to: Kimberley Kritters Pet Food & Supply
The Business of the Year Award recognizes a business that represents the pinnacle of customer service excellence and customer satisfaction. This business consistently exceeds customer expectations and contributes to making Kimberley a better community through business growth, innovation (potentially relating to COVID-19) & community support.
This award was sponsored by @thekimberleybulletin
Stan Salikin Community Impact Award
Goes to: Chantel Delaney – Sprout Health Market.
The Stan Salikin Community Impact Award recognizes an individual, business or organization that consistently contributes to the benefit of the Kimberley community through volunteerism, sponsorship, and community leadership &/or environmental stewardship.
This award was sponsored by @cityofkimberley
Rising Star Award
Goes to: Grist and Mash Brewery
The Rising Star Award recognizes a new business or individual that is showing growth and potential with innovative new business concepts, trends, or growth to existing business.
This award was sponsored by BDO
Home & Mobile Business of the Year Award
Goes to: Royer’s Landscaping and Property Maintenance
The Home & Mobile Business of the Year Award recognizes a home based or mobile business that shows initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic while building a successful and sustainable growing enterprise.
This award was sponsored by Exact Tax.
Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Goes to Grow: Katie Birdsell
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has created a new business that has shown initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic in building a successful thriving new business venture. An individual who has shown outstanding achievement, leadership, and innovation in building a successful and thriving business venture(s).
This award was sponsored by 102.9 Rewind Radio
Employee of the Year Award
Goes to: Jim Merz of Save On Foods
The Employee of the Year Award recognizes an employee who is personable and respectful, strives for excellence, is reliable, and plays a vital role in the success of the business.
This award was sponsored by Resorts of the Canadian Rockies
The Keystone Award
Goes to: Save On Foods
The Keystone Award recognizes a business that has made long term contributions to the business community, being an anchor in the business community, whose business continues to make Kimberley a desirable place to live, eat, shop after years of service.
This award was sponsored by Carmella Marketing