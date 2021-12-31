Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence award winners

Rockies Law is the winner of the Professional Services Award sponsored by Kooenay Media. Submitted file The Health, Wellness Fitness Award went to Iron Goat CrossFit, sponsored by Healthy Kimberley. Submitted file Tourism Hospitality Excellence Award went to Kimberley Underground Mining Railway, sponsored by Tourism Kimberley. Submitted file Retail Services Award recipient was Moody Bee, sponsored by Rachelle Langlois, CFP - Sun Life Financial advisor Trades Business or Person of the Year Award goes to Kootenay Disaster Restoration, sponsored by Darren Close, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty Business to Business Excellence Award went to Nicole Leclair Photography Media, sponsored by Genex Marketing. Business of the Year Award went to Kimberley Kritters Pet Food Supply, sponsored by the Kimberley Bulletin. Stan Salikin Community Impact Award goes to Chantel Delaney - Sprout Health Market, sponsored by City of Kimberley. Home Mobile Business of the Year Award goes to: Royer’s Landscaping and Property Maintenance, sponsored by Exact Tax. Rising Star Award goes to Grist and Mash Brewery, sponsored by BDO. Katie Birdsell of Grow took home Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by 102.9 Rewind Radio. Employee of the Year Award goes to Jim Merz of Save On Foods, sponsored by Resorts of the Canadian Rockies. The Keystone Award went to Save On Foods Kimberley, sponsored by Carmella Marketing.

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce have announced the winners of the 2021 Business Excellence Awards. Congratulations to all the winners for representing the best in business in Kimberley.

Professional Services Award

Goes to: Rockies Law

The Professional Service Award recognizes a professional or organization that provides an outstanding specialized service in the professional field; including (but not restricted to) lawyers, physicians, health professionals, veterinarians, accountants, and management consultants.

This award was sponsored by Kootenay Media

The Health, Wellness & Fitness Award

Goes to: Iron Goat CrossFit

The Health, Wellness & Fitness Award recognizes a business or organization that has a positive influence on the health behaviors of the residents of Kimberley. Their business or organization helps customers by promoting healthy diet and/or physical activity.

This award was sponsored by Healthy Kimberley

Tourism & Hospitality Excellence Award

Goes to: Kimberley Underground Mining Railway

The Tourism & Hospitality Excellence Award recognizes a business or individual that has shown dedication to professionalism and has demonstrated commitment to consistently providing excellent food or service or has made a significant contribution to attracting and/or keeping visitors in Kimberley and promoting Kimberley as a destination.

This award was sponsored by Tourism Kimberley

Retail Services Award

Goes to: Moody Bee

The retail services award recognizes a retail business that exemplifies excellence in customer service, innovation, and marketing.

This award was sponsored by Rachelle Langlois, CFP – Sun Life Financial advisor

Trades Business or Person of the Year Award

Goes to: Kootenay Disaster Restoration

The Trades Business or Person of the Year Award recognizes a business or individual involved in the trades that consistently provides a high level of service and quality workmanship, and supports apprentices and growth in their industry.

This award was sponsored by Darren Close, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty

Business to Business Excellence Award

Goes to: Nicole Leclair Photography & Media

Business to Business Excellence AwardThe Business to Business Excellence Award recognizes a business that is regarded as excellent in service between companies, rather than between a company and individual consumer. A business that demonstrates outstanding achievement and leadership in providing products and services to other businesses.

This award was sponsored by Genex Marketing

Business of the Year Award

Goes to: Kimberley Kritters Pet Food & Supply

The Business of the Year Award recognizes a business that represents the pinnacle of customer service excellence and customer satisfaction. This business consistently exceeds customer expectations and contributes to making Kimberley a better community through business growth, innovation (potentially relating to COVID-19) & community support.

This award was sponsored by @thekimberleybulletin

Stan Salikin Community Impact Award

Goes to: Chantel Delaney – Sprout Health Market.

The Stan Salikin Community Impact Award recognizes an individual, business or organization that consistently contributes to the benefit of the Kimberley community through volunteerism, sponsorship, and community leadership &/or environmental stewardship.

This award was sponsored by @cityofkimberley

Rising Star Award

Goes to: Grist and Mash Brewery

The Rising Star Award recognizes a new business or individual that is showing growth and potential with innovative new business concepts, trends, or growth to existing business.

This award was sponsored by BDO

Home & Mobile Business of the Year Award

Goes to: Royer’s Landscaping and Property Maintenance

The Home & Mobile Business of the Year Award recognizes a home based or mobile business that shows initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic while building a successful and sustainable growing enterprise.

This award was sponsored by Exact Tax.

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Goes to Grow: Katie Birdsell

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has created a new business that has shown initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic in building a successful thriving new business venture. An individual who has shown outstanding achievement, leadership, and innovation in building a successful and thriving business venture(s).

This award was sponsored by 102.9 Rewind Radio

Employee of the Year Award

Goes to: Jim Merz of Save On Foods

The Employee of the Year Award recognizes an employee who is personable and respectful, strives for excellence, is reliable, and plays a vital role in the success of the business.

This award was sponsored by Resorts of the Canadian Rockies

The Keystone Award

Goes to: Save On Foods

The Keystone Award recognizes a business that has made long term contributions to the business community, being an anchor in the business community, whose business continues to make Kimberley a desirable place to live, eat, shop after years of service.

This award was sponsored by Carmella Marketing