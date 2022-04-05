The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have appointed Katherine Petersen as General Manager. Photo submitted.

Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce appoint Katherine Petersen as General Manager

The Board of Directors of the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce has announced that Katherine Petersen has been appointed as its new general manager, effective April 11.

“The Board is excited to have Katherine join the Chamber team and we’re confident in her abilities to take the Chamber and its membership to the next level,” said Board President Matthew Lamb.

Petersen, who moved to from Calgary to Kimberley in 2016, comes into the position from two decades spent working at small to mid-sized accounting firms and a career focused on corporate restructuring, financial advisory services and fraud and risk management.

She’s also spent time working in the oil and gas, agriculture, retail, manufacturing and hospitality industries. Since her move to Kimberley in 2016, Petersen has continued her work in bookkeeping and financial management, specifically with local, non-profit organizations.

“Kimberley is proving itself to have a thriving business community,” Petersen said. “I look forward to working amongst that community to support and strengthen the vibrant commerce we have in town and the surrounding district.”

To learn more about the Chamber, visit www.kimberleychamber.com or email info@kimberleychamber.com

Previous story
UN warns Earth ‘firmly on track toward an unlivable world’
Next story
Law to help news industry, combat fake news to be tabled today

Just Posted

Dan Clark photo
Kimberley Nordic Racers have solid week at Nationals

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have appointed Katherine Petersen as General Manager. Photo submitted.
Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce appoint Katherine Petersen as General Manager

North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Cattle graze, as shown in this 2020 handout image, near Cranbrook as part of a program led by the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association to reduce the wildfire risk near communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Columbia Basin Trust-Tyler Zhao
Cattle helping to manage B.C. wildfire risk with targeted grazing