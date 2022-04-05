Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce appoint Katherine Petersen as General Manager

The Board of Directors of the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce has announced that Katherine Petersen has been appointed as its new general manager, effective April 11.

“The Board is excited to have Katherine join the Chamber team and we’re confident in her abilities to take the Chamber and its membership to the next level,” said Board President Matthew Lamb.

Petersen, who moved to from Calgary to Kimberley in 2016, comes into the position from two decades spent working at small to mid-sized accounting firms and a career focused on corporate restructuring, financial advisory services and fraud and risk management.

She’s also spent time working in the oil and gas, agriculture, retail, manufacturing and hospitality industries. Since her move to Kimberley in 2016, Petersen has continued her work in bookkeeping and financial management, specifically with local, non-profit organizations.

“Kimberley is proving itself to have a thriving business community,” Petersen said. “I look forward to working amongst that community to support and strengthen the vibrant commerce we have in town and the surrounding district.”

To learn more about the Chamber, visit www.kimberleychamber.com or email info@kimberleychamber.com