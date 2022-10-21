Kimberley and District Community Foundation 20222 Community Grants available now

The application period for the Kimberley and District Community Foundations’s (KDCF) 2022 Community Grants are open now, running from Oct. 10 to 28.

The KDCF was founded over 20 years ago and since then has provided over $500,000 in funding to support over 50 local organizations, mostly charities and amateur sports groups from Kimberley and its surrounding area.

Their goals, according to their website, are to: “enhance the social welfare, health and education of residents; preserve and protect the environment; and advance the arts, culture and recreation in our community.”

Some of the projects they’ve helped fund is the Veterans Memorial Park, the Eimer’s Lake boardwalk and the Rotary Spray Park.

READ MORE: Kimberley and District Community Foundation receives $30,000 in emergency funding

They’ve also helped to support numerous groups who work with youth and mental health issues and supported the Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group.

Kent Goodwin, one of the group’s directors and its treasurer, said the number of applications it receives varies somewhat over the years. Some years they receive requests for two or even three times as much as money as they have to distribute, but in other years, such as during COVID, they were under-subscribed.

Goodwin explained that Revenue Canada’s rules determine who the KDCF can give money to. A qualified donee is a charitable organization, church, school district or municipality.

“We are not allowed to give to non-profits that aren’t also charities,” Goodwin said. “Fortunately for sports groups in town, the City of Kimberley has been willing to be our conduit for the BC Games Fund grants and we are able to give the money to the City and they decide which groups will receive it.”

This October they have over $15,000 available to local charities. To be eligible, the group must have a charitable number from Revenue Canada.

If you do not have one, KDCF suggests partnering with a group that does. Revenue Canada allows a charity to sponsor an application by a non-profit, if there is an agreement between the two groups and if the purpose of the grant is related to the charity’s purposes. To learn more you can contact Des McKay at desmckay@shaw.ca

For example, the KDCF helped fund the Military Ames Veterans Memorial Park as the Kimberley Historical Society — a charity —was willing to be their sponsor.

They were also to help fund the Nordic Centre with the City of Kimberley and the RDEK as their sponsors, and the Cherry Creek Regional Park with the Meadowbrook Community Association as sponsor.

As there are a limited number of registered charities here in Kimberley, Goodwin said that over the years they’ve received and granted numerous times to the same organizations.

“We don’t pre-select any projects or groups for funding, but rather do a call for applications from all the charities in town,” Goodwin explained.

“Our Board then sits down and reviews the applications using a decision matrix that we have developed. If we get more applications that we have funding, we make hard decisions based on our knowledge of the community, about how much to give to each group.”

He added that the biggest challenge facing the KDCF is endowments.

“In a small town, without any large industry, that process can be quite slow,” he said. ” Any donation to the KDCF will be tax deductible and will be invested in a long-term endowment that will result in a lasting revenue stream for the community.”

The organization’s funding is provided annually through two public calls fro grant applications; in October, which is a distribution of the interest from their Community Funds and the Theresa Cundiff Fund to local charities, and In January when the City of Kimberley distributes the funds from KDCF Winter Games Funds out to amateur sports groups.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter