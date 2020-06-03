One of the recent recipients of Kimberley and District Community Foundation grant money was the First Saturdays Committee. Bulletin file.

Kimberley and District Community Foundation receives $30,000 in emergency funding

Community groups affected by COVID-19 pandemic invited to apply

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation is there to help non-profits and local charities throughout the year.

Typically, twice a year, the Foundation hands out grants. This year, the Foundation is pleased to announce that they have received an emergency grant of $30,000 from the Vancouver Foundation’s Community Response Fund.

The money is meant to be disbursed to local charities that are working on or have been impacted by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The KDCF will use the money to augment the funds already committed by the Community Foundations of Canada and the Government of Canada as part of the Emergency Community Support Fund. Local charitable groups that need some extra funding as a result of the pandemic are asked to contact the KDCF at info@kimberleyfoundation.ca to learn more about how to apply for these funds.


