Kimberley Animal Control reminds you to keep your dog on leash

The City of Kimberley Animal Control and Bylaw officer Kim Tuff is reminding residents to keep their dogs on leash and control their noxious weeds after July’s report to Council saw large numbers of enforcement in both areas

In the report to Council, Tuff explained that in July there were 10 separate investigations of dogs off leash or at-large. Three written letters were given out, along with seven verbal warnings. There was also an animal control notice issued to one person who left their dog in a hot vehicle.

READ MORE: Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

“The animal control officer continues to educate the public about the importance of keeping you pet on leash at all times except in designated off leash areas,” Tuff wrote in her report. “The ‘dog culture’ in which pet owners of the City of Kimberley enjoy, must adhere to the animal control bylaw 2544, section 20, to ensure the safety of all our dogs and residents.”

She adds that it is preferred dogs are kept at home in a cool place as opposed to being leashed up when enjoying food, drinks or shopping in the Platzl.

“The animal control officer will be monitoring for dogs left to sit in the sun while their owners enjoy the Platzl,” wrote Tuff, referencing bylaw 2544, section 9A and B. “Please leave your pets at home where they will be more comfortable.”

With regards to bylaw enforcement, there were 15 written letters and two verbal warnings given out in the month of July for noxious weed management.

READ MORE: Continuing questions on herbicide use in Kimberley

“The Bylaw Enforcement Officer is providing education on invasive and noxious weed,” Tuff said in the report. “It is every resident’s responsibility to control the spread of noxious weeds, wild grass and unintended growth on their property…”

Councillor Kent Goodwin brought up the noxious weed control at a regular Council meeting on Monday, August 12, where he said the City should perhaps be focusing their efforts on the bigger picture.

“Our [bylaw] officer has been pushing people about noxious weeds, but we need to be careful with that,” Goodwin said, adding that there are property owners that have a lot more ground to cover, including Teck and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

Mayor Don McCormick agreed, but said that the magnitude of the issue means that the resolution will never be perfect.


