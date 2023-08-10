The Kimberley Aquatic Centre will close from September 4 to October 3 for a comprehensive upgrade project. Bulletin file.

Kimberley Aquatic Centre to close for one month this fall for upgrade project

Aquatic Centre will be closed Sept. 4 to Oct. 3

The City of Kimberley has announced it will be closing the Kimberley Aquatic Centre from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3 for a “comprehensive upgrade project.

According to a City press release issued Thursday, Aug. 10, this project includes installation of new boilers, heat exchangers and a pool filtration system, with a total investment of $748,515, which aims to “address persistent maintenance challenges and equipment failures that have occurred over the past three years.”

“The decision to invest in these replacements was prompted by the need to overcome the ongoing maintenance issues that have affected the facility’s performance,” said Nicole Halasz, Manager of Parks and Facilities.

“By installing state-of-the-art boilers, efficient heat exchangers, and a modern pool filtration system, we are confident that the Kimberley Aquatic Centre will emerge as a more reliable, energy-efficient, and enjoyable venue for the community.”

Halasz added the project has been designed to occur in two phases, with the first phase taking place this fall, followed by a second phase in January that will also take around four weeks. Breaking it into two phases, the City said, is to ensure “minimal disruption to the Aquatic Centre’s operations.”

The Aquatic Centre’s administrative staff will be available throughout the closure to assist the community in registering for upcoming October to December programming, with residents encourage to visit kimberley.ca/community/recreation/aquatic-centre for updates on the project’s progress.

