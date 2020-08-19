Kimberley Aquatic Centre to remain closed for foreseeable future.

Kimberley Aquatic Centre to remain closed, next update coming late September

The City of Kimberley has announced that the Aquatic Centre will remain closed indefinitely, or at least until the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) and the provincial sporting agencies change the guidelines and limitations to re-opening outlined in their return-to-sport documents.

“City staff will continue to monitor their direction and update the public again in late September,” the City said in a press release issued Wednesday, August 19.

READ MORE: City of Kimberley closes Aquatic Centre

According to their release, the City staff has been reviewing guidelines set in place by viaSport BC, the organization created with support from the provincial government and direction from Lifesaving Society of BC and the British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association.

“While the pool itself is considered low-risk for transmission of COVID-19, other areas of the facility are not,” the City explained.

“The narrow lobby, hallways and change rooms make enforcement of 2-metre physical distancing next to impossible. viaSport guidelines state that individuals must have at least 5-meters of ‘unencumbered’ floor space per person meaning 5-meters of open space when out of the pool. It further recommends at least 7-meters of space per person when in the water. This limitation drastically limits the number of patrons in any given area of the facility, which already requires 7-10 staff on-site when open. The guidelines also recommend prohibiting drop-in programs as physical distancing is very difficult with this type of programming.”

Another recommendation is that patrons use one door for entry and another for exiting the Centre, however this isn’t possible at this particular facility.

viaSport also requires that hot tubs and steam rooms remain closed because these sorts of spaces make it impossible to accommodate adequate physical-distancing protocols.

The City said that even after the Aquatic Centre reopens, the hot tub and steam room will likely remain closed due to the increased risk of infection.

“This is a tough decision for us and one we know residents are passionate about. As cases rise in our province, Council is supportive of keeping the Aquatic Centre closed until it is safe to re-open,” said Scott Sommerville, Chief Administrative Officer. “We are not willing to put our staff at risk of contracting COVID-19, including lifeguards who potentially have to have physical contact with patrons in the event of an emergency. We will continue to review the situation to determine if the PHO has made any changes to orders or updates to the sporting bodies’ recommendations. Staff and patron safety is our number one priority and if their safety means we go a little longer without the pool operating, then that is what we have to do. We aren’t taking any chances with public health.”

The Aquatic Centre has been closed since March 17, 2020. While some other outdoor spaces have been able to re-open most indoor facilities remain closed.

READ MORE: Minor hockey awaiting more details as to what a return to sport will look like


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms
Next story
RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Just Posted

RCMP recover remains of missing man from Kootenay River

The remains of a 43-year-old Edmonton man who was swept away on… Continue reading

Kimberley Aquatic Centre to remain closed, next update coming late September

The City of Kimberley has announced that the Aquatic Centre will remain… Continue reading

Local eTrike business helping other Kimberley business owners become greener

Kimberley-based company eTrikes Canada has been around for a couple of years… Continue reading

Crews responding to wildfire near Wasa

BC Wildfire Service crews and air support are responding to a wildfire… Continue reading

More answers needed on return to school plan: MLA Clovechok

As the province of British Columbia and its school boards continue to… Continue reading

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort to require masks on guests, staff when season begins

The rule will be in place for all of Whitewater’s indoor buildings

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Most Read