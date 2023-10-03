Kimberley Aquatic Centre. Bulletin file

Kimberley Aquatic Centre to reopen

The City of Kimberley thanks the community for their patience while they performed much needed upgrades and repairs at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre. The pool repopened as scheduled on October 3rd with some modifications.

During the project, a leak was detected in the leisure pool that is still being repaired. Therefore, the leisure pool, hot tub and steam room will remain closed until repairs are complete. The lap pool will reopen as scheduled. This will not affect swim lessons and other programming.

Please visit www.kimberley.ca for updates and follow the links to find the latest pool schedule and programs. The City hope to provide information on the reopening of the leisure pool and other amenities in the near future.

