Kimberley Arts Council cancels First Saturdays for this year

After announcing with great excitement that First Saturdays would go ahead for September and October, the Kimberley Arts Council has made the difficult decision to cancel the events.

The Arts Council decided that it is simply too difficult to juggle the evolving rules and keep everyone safe.

Since the new Covid 19 health restrictions for Interior Health were announced on Friday (August 20, 2021), discussion was held about the ability to present a safe event, the Arts council said in a statement. “The organizing team’s decision that the events would not be able to fulfill our mandate of promoting and supporting Arts, Culture and Heritage to the community in a safe manner was upheld.”

“We appreciate all support we have from our volunteers and visual, performing artists, artisans, technicians, and the community at-large and would never forgive ourselves if a First Saturday event put anyone at risk. There is great disappointment, but know that when the time is right, First Saturday 2022 will be back with an amazing community celebration.”

