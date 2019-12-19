Kimberley Arts Council celebrates theatre refurbishing

Last Saturday evening, the Kimberley Arts Council officially opened the renovated theatre at Centre 64. It was an invitation only affair, with Arts Council members, and those who had purchased seats attending.

The theatre now boasts new flooring, new carpet, new lighting and new seats.

Guests were treated to a slideshow on the history of the theatre, and enjoyed live entertainment, and food and wine.

READ: Last chance to purchase theatre seats

READ: Centre 64 unveils new accessibility lift


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

 

