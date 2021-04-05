The Kimberley Arts Council - Centre 64 has received a $31,000 supplemental award through the government’s StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan. Paul Rodgers file.

The Kimberley Arts Council - Centre 64 has received a $31,000 supplemental award through the government’s StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan. Paul Rodgers file.

Kimberley Arts Council gets $31,000 supplemental award

The Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 is getting $31,000 by way of a supplemental award through the Expanded Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement program, which is a one-time funding program for arts and culture organizations that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“Typically within any kind of arts community, arts and funding opportunities are an integral part to our being,” explained Arts Council president Lennan Delaney. “So, fortunately we had a lot of partnerships and a lot of stakeholders that want to see arts for the community of Kimberley and so, it’s not necessarily new engagements to get grants, rather than we’re just leaning on some of these partnerships and stakeholders to ensure the success of Centre 64 during these difficult times.”

READ MORE: Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 to offer online exhibit and sale

This award was made available as part of the government’s StrongerBC: BC Economic Recovery Plan, with the relief funding being delivered by the BC Arts Council.

“The government of B.C. and British Columbia Arts Council, we have grown to know them in our past and they have been very helpful in various ways over the years,” Delaney said.

Throughout the pandemic, “modified operations” has been the name of the game, according to Delaney, adding it requires a certain amount of money to flow into Centre 64 in order to keep its doors open.

This comes from live music performances, festivals, artist galleries, summer camps, workshops and the various other programming they would typically host in a normal year.

“If we don’t have them, ultimately we’re in a place that says we’re risking a net deficit due to the pandemic,” Delaney said. “We’re risking the administrators that are on salary, we want to be able to retain them. These are all the things that the dollars or the grants or the allowances these are the things that allow us to sustain ourselves.”

This funding also affords the Arts Council better preparedness for long-term recovery. Any grants or funding they receive, in this case through the provincial government and its agency the BC Arts Council, buys them a little more time and helps to create a buffer which they can use to be able to explore creative ways to rebuild revenues and establish a more developed online presence.

“It allows us to pivot and consider what we could be doing differently during this time,” Delaney said. “How to access new revenue streams by online galleries, online performances, these are all things that are really important.”

Moving into a more online model still has costs, Delaney said, which aren’t always obviously apparent. There are fees for live-stream performances and recordings, for example. And when people are taking in these new forms of entertainment from the comfort of their own home, they’re usually paying a fraction of the price they would had they purchasing a ticket to go in person.

READ MORE: New exhibit at Centre 64 Kimberley

“Those in-person costs, you imagine a ticket for live music, what we’re providing online as far as workshops and entertainment is a portion of the price, but there’s still costs associated,” Delaney said. “So that’s where grants and opportunities both on a municipal level, on the city level, on the provincial level, even on the federal level, that’s what’s keeping us afloat right now.”

Some of the funding they’ve received has allowed for the continuation of live music and Delaney said there will be a lot more online events. Afterwards, they should be recorded, meaning people can go back and listen to them on the Centre 64 website https://kimberleyarts.com/ for free, though there is a donation option.

READ MORe: Kimberley’s Centre 64 receives grant for building improvements

There are also online galleries and art nights on the website as well.

Delaney said he and the rest of the Kimberley Arts Council are really grateful to the BC Arts Council and all funders who’ve come forward to support the arts.

“Oftentimes within arts and culture it can be a philosophical discussion around whether or not it’s an asset or if it’s just kind of an accent to a greater need that sometimes doesn’t get the funding that it’s deserving of,” he said. “It’s just really nice to see that there’s funding out that some people who care about seeing us through during a difficult time and then the behind the scenes stuff that people don’t really see.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll
Next story
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Just Posted

The Kimberley Arts Council - Centre 64 has received a $31,000 supplemental award through the government’s StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Arts Council gets $31,000 supplemental award

The Kimberley Arts Council - Centre 64 is getting $31,000 by way… Continue reading

Former CBT board chair Garry Merkel is receiving an honorary degree from UBC. Photo contributed.
Former CBT chair Garry Merkel to receive honorary degree

Well known Kimberley area resident Garry Merkel will be receiving an honorary… Continue reading

The gallery at Centre 64 has exhibits booked into 2025. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 to offer online exhibit and sale

The gallery at Centre 64 in Kimberley is so successful at showcasing… Continue reading

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Most Read