Kimberley Arts hosts drive-in movie night at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Black Press file photo.

Kimberley Arts hosts drive-in movie night at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Black Press file photo.

Kimberley Arts still has room left for Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 15

Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 still has some space left for their Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 15 at the base of the Kimberley Alpine Resort, where they will be showing the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Current COVID-19 regulations prevent them from selling tickets on site, so they must be purchased at this link here, before 1 p.m. on the day of the show. Admission is by donation.

Proof of double vaccination is required to attend, and you are asked to stay in your vehicle unless when using the washrooms or going to the concession, and masks are required for that.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Previous story
Study finds ‘sociability’ hormone didn’t help kids with autism
Next story
‘When will the rebuild actually happen?’: TSB report findings cause stir over future of Lytton

Just Posted

Kimberley Search and Rescue’s president Peter Reid and director Wendy Heatherington have been honoured for their years of service with Challenge Coins.
Kimberley SAR’s Peter Reid and Wendy Heatherington honoured with Challenge Coins

Kimberley Arts hosts drive-in movie night at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Black Press file photo.
Kimberley Arts still has room left for Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 15

Veterans Memorial Park is a popular spot in downtown Kimberley. Bulletin file
Kimberley City Council says no to service dog statue, columbaria

BC CDC LHA data for Oct. 3-9. Photo courtesy BC CDC.
COVID-19 cases drop slightly, remain high in Cranbrook