Kimberley Arts still has room left for Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 15

Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 still has some space left for their Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 15 at the base of the Kimberley Alpine Resort, where they will be showing the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Current COVID-19 regulations prevent them from selling tickets on site, so they must be purchased at this link here, before 1 p.m. on the day of the show. Admission is by donation.

Proof of double vaccination is required to attend, and you are asked to stay in your vehicle unless when using the washrooms or going to the concession, and masks are required for that.

Gates open at 6 p.m.