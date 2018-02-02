Kimberley Board of Variance seeks new member

There is one three-year term position available.

The City of Kimberley is inviting applications from community members who are interested in becoming a member of the Board of Variance (BOV). There is one three-year term position available.

The BOV is responsible for reviewing and making decisions around requests to vary, or relax, building siting, height, zoning, and other land use issues.

The procedures to apply to the Board and the way in which Board hearings are conducted are governed by City Bylaw. The powers of the BOV Bylaw are set out in the Local Government Act and are applicable to all local governments in BC.

As the City website states, most construction and renovations in Kimberley can be accomplished in compliance with relevant bylaws, however from time to time unique property conditions might make that difficult. When a variance is required, the BOV addresses the issue.

BOV applications are made in two instances: when a landowner believes that they will suffer hardship by complying with a zoning regulation and when a landowner would like to make a structural alteration or addition to a non-conforming building.

The Board can order relaxations to bylaws governing the following:

* Siting, dimensions or size of a building or structure or the siting of a manufactured home in a manufactured home park.

* Removal and replacement of trees.

* Structural additions and alterations to a building or structure where a non-conforming use is occurring.

* Subdivision servicing requirements for a water distribution system, a fire hydrant system, a sewage collection system, a sewage disposal system, a drainage collection system or a drainage disposal system in agricultural or industrial zones.

* Extent of damage as determined by the Building Inspector preventing reconstruction of a non-conforming use.

The Board’s decision is final and there is no appeal mechanism. If an application is refused by the Board, the applicant has the option to modify their proposal so it conforms to the bylaw, modify their plan and make a new application to the Board or apply for a Development Variance Permit which is decided by Council.

The deadline for submissions is 4p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. For more information, visit the City’s website or contact planning@kimberley.ca.

