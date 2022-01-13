The property at 101 Sullivan Drive will be developed into two multi-family rental unit buildings.

The property at 101 Sullivan Drive will be developed into two multi-family rental unit buildings.

Kimberley building permit values show 2021 a solid year

2021 was a pretty good year for building in Kimberley, according to Mayor Don McCormick, as council received the 2021 building report summary this week.

Total project values in 2021 were just under $24 million, about $6 million more than 2020, although still behind 2019.

“Residential is still carrying the load for us,” McCormick said. “But we are getting more commercial inquiries as our population grows.”

He said he was hopeful some of those commercial inquiries may come to fruition in the coming year.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock said that another busy year was expected with two new subdivision phases opening up in Marysville Views and Forest Crowne.

Earlier in the meeting council also approved going ahead with a development permit for developing two multi-family buildings with nine rental suites at a property on 101 Sullivan Drive in Townsite. There will be three studio units, two 1-bedroom units and four 2-bedroom units ranging is size from 330 square feet to 1200 square feet.

