RCR’s snow making is one of the bulk water users in Kimberley. Matt Mosteller file

RCR’s snow making is one of the bulk water users in Kimberley. Matt Mosteller file

Kimberley bulk water rates to rise 20 per cent if bylaw adopted

Bylaw given first three readings this week

At their regular meeting on November 23, 2020 Council gave first, second and third readings to a bylaw that will increase bulk water rates in Kimberley by 20 per cent next year.

The primary customers of bulk metered water are RCR (snow making), Trickle Creek (irrigation) and Teck. On rare occasions when their pumps are down, the city also supplies bulk water to Bootleg Gap Golf Course.

Those rates were set at $1.18 per 1,000 gallons in 2004 and remained at that rate until 2017. At the same time the water rate for a single family home increased by 41.8 per cent.

Bulk water rates were at $1.72 per 1,000 gallons in 2020 as the city tries to catch the rate up.

At the 2017 rate of $1.18, CFO Jim Hendricks reported to Council that the rate was only 29 per cent of what it costs the city to provide the water.

The discussion at the budget meeting last week was whether to raise the rate by 10 per cent next year to $1.89 or 20 per cent to $2.06.

The goal, Hendricks said was to get to a point where bulk water users were paying their full share as soon as possible.

Mayor Don McCormick said that if the rates were going to go up by 20 per cent, the users would need ample warning n order to adjust their budgets, as that rate increase would continue until 2025.

There was also some discussion on finding alternate sources of bulk water as using treated water to make snow, for example, is not the best choice environmentally, Count. Nigel Kitto pointed out. Perhaps the big increase would encourage them to explore other options, he said.

In previous years, council has opted to raise the rates by 10 per cent but this year the appetite was clearly there for a 20 per cent rise.

Count. Kent Goodwin said that the users have been told for years that increase were doing and it only totals $11,000, not a huge amount for enterprises of their size.

McCormick said no matter their size, a 20 per cent increase was a big amount. “If every RCR supplier went up 20 per cent, that’s a bit hit,” he said.

But Goodwin countered that they didn’t have an increase for years.

“The taxpayers of Kimberley have waited long enough to get them to where they’re paying the same as residential,” said Coun. Sandra Roberts.

McCormick said it wasn’t the users fault that the city neglected to raise the rates for so many years.

“I don’t believe they expect more than ten per cent,” he said.

However, council decided to raise the rates 20 per cent. McCormick suggested that there be ample communication with the users to let them know ahead of time.

READ: Kimberley bulk water rates to rise by 10% in 2020 if proposed bylaw is adopted

READ: Kimberley Alpine Resort not pleased with 20 per cent hike in water rates


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

The total number of cases in the region is now at 1,426

RCR’s snow making is one of the bulk water users in Kimberley. Matt Mosteller file
Kimberley bulk water rates to rise 20 per cent if bylaw adopted

Bylaw given first three readings this week

David Moskowitz file
Wildsight to present webinar on Inland Temperate Rainforest

Join Wildsight next Tuesday, December 1, 2020 for a free webinar on… Continue reading

Carmen Hintz (right) donates $500 to Heather Smith (left) at the Kimberley Food Bank, leftover cash after fundraising to rescue four kittens. Paul Rodgers photo.
Local’s extra kitten fundraiser money donated to Kimberley Food Bank

Carmen Hintz donates $500, after raising money to support rescued cats

Ryder and Cohen of Kimberley Minor Hockey can play on with new mandates from the Provincial Health Officer. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Minor Hockey president hopes to see curve flatten for a return to hockey

New COVID-19 orders put in place by the government last week stated… Continue reading

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; B.C. drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

Most Read