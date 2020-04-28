Kimberley bylaw requires garbage to be placed out morning of pick up

Wildsafe BC will once again be tagging garbage bins that are placed out the night before pickup

Wildsafe BC will once again be tagging garbage bins that are placed out the night before pickup. Bulletin file

WildSafe BC is back in business in Kimberley for the season, thanks to funding provided by the City of Kimberley, the City of Cranbrook, the Regional District of East Kootenay, Columbia Basin Trust, the British Columbia Conservation Foundation and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Spring was a little late to arrive this year, but wildlife, including bears, are visible throughout town.

As a part of the educational portion of their program, WildSafeBC will be visiting various neighbourhoods across Kimberley this summer to do weekly garbage tagging. Garbage bins that are placed on the curb the night before pickup will be targeted, as garbage is the number-one attractant for black bears. These targeted bins will receive a bright yellow sticker that serves as a warning to residents that their garbage is an attractant. WildSafeBC also wants to remind residents of the current Solid Waste Rates & Regulations Bylaw No 2520, which states that pick-up begins at 7:00 am, and garbage must not be set out before 5:00 am on garbage collection day – unattended garbage attracts bears and other wildlife.

By warning residents and educating the public about attractant management through initiatives such as garbage tagging, WildSafeBC hopes to prevent human-wildlife conflict in our community. For further information about the program or for tips on wildlife safety visit https://wildsafebc.com, follow WildSafeBC Kimberley – Cranbrook on Facebook, or contact your local Community Coordinator, Danica Roussy, at 250-908-8101 or by email kimberley@wildsafebc.com.