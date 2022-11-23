Kimberley Chamber announces Business Excellence Award finalists

The 2021 Business of the Year Award recipient, sponsored by the Kimberley Bulletin, was presented to Kimberley Kritters Pet Food Supply. Bulletin file.

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce announced today that the Business Excellence Awards nominations have been adjudicated and the Top 3 Finalists in each award category have been identified. And the Top 3 Finalists are:

Business of the Year Award: Bootleg Bike Co, Stoke Market, Purcell Golf

Tourism and Hospitality Award: Simply Kimberley, The Sullivan Pub, The Larix Hotel

Retail Services Award: Sprout Health Market, The Spiral Path, Treehouse Toy Store

Rising Star Award: Flora Bora Blooms, Grace’s Cafe and Preservery, Kickturn Coffee

Professional Services Award: Fine and Well Chiropractic, Griz Accounting, John Haner Massage Therapy

Keystone Award: Bavarian Home Hardware, Nina’s Hillside Garden, The Bauernhaus Restaurant

The Business to Business Excellence Award: Big Magic Design, Nicole Leclair Photography

Kimberley Timber Mart (now Home Hardware Building Centre Kimberley)

Home and Mobile Business of the Year Award: Crazy’s Sharpening Shack, Kootenay Canine Adventures, We Be Jammin

Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Tony and Tracy Harris – Alpine Lodging, Jaime Funk – Funk Haus Craft Lab, Trevor Simkin – Bootleg Gap Golf Course

Stan Salikin Community Impact Award: Denise Nelson – Girl Guides of Canada, Kim Roberts – Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank, Shannon Duncan – Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

Trades Business or Person of the Year Award: Kootenay Disaster Restoration, Pighin Electric, Sommer Electric

The Health, Wellness and Fitness Award: Tanglefoot Training Centre, Iron Goat Crossfit, Sprout Health Market

Employee of the Year Award: Brian Copping – RCR / Kimberley Alpine Resort, Brittney Maclean – Spirit Rock Climbing Centre, Frida Viklund – Stoke Market

Voting polls are now open. You can vote using this link. Voting will remain open until December 2, 2022.

The winners will be announced and the awards presented at the in-person gala event on January 14, 2023 at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Tickets to the event are $115.00 including tax.

The ticket price includes a buffet dinner, champagne toast, keynote speaker, awards presentations, live music, a silent auction, and more! Purchase a ticket here using your credit card or e-transfer funds to info@kimberleychamber.com (message to include name of business and name of individual attendee).

There are still a couple of sponsorship opportunities available. If you are interested please contact Katherine Petersen, General Manager, at (250) 427-3666 or manager@kimberleychamber.com.

