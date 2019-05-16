Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 with a full house turnout. The Chamber announced their new board members while also welcoming local dignitaries and special guests.
Kimberley City Councillors Jason McBain and Sandra Roberts were present along with Executive Direvtor of Tourism Kimberley Jesse Ferguson, Manager of Economic Development Schaun Goodeve and Mayor Don McCormick. Darren Brewer, Business and Development Coordinator for the City of Cranbrook, was also present at the AGM.
Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors:
Chantel Delaney, Vice President, Sprout Health Market
Sabrina Park, 2nd Vice President, Creekside Physiotherapy
Rachelle Langlois, Past President, Sun Life Financial Services
Karen Cetinski, Rocky Mountain Event Planners
Brian Conn, Kootenay Shade Works/Northstar Roasting Company
Jason Toner, Big Magic Design
Brandi O’Neill, Paper and Cup
Thomas Datt, Enchanted Forest B&B
Brian Sondergaard, Kimberley Kritters/Total Recall Digital Scanning
Ella Harris, Creme Cheese Shop
Warm welcome to our new Board of Directors:
Karen Vold, Kootenay Media (Go Kimberley & Go Cranbrook)
Kevin Dunnebacke, Ktown Custom Auto
Rob Duncan, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies
Kathryn Arbic, Northstar Veterinary Clinic
Paul Cameron, Exact Tax
“Board service is one of the toughest volunteer roles of all, and you have performed with dedication and tenacity. We would be remissed if we did not thank you for your contributions,” said Board Member Karen Rempel in a press release. “As you look back on your time with us, please know that our achievements would not have been possible without you serving our business community.”
Rachelle Langlois, Sun Life Financial Services is the Chamber’s outgoing President, but will remain active on the Board of Directors as Past-President.
Upcoming Events:
Lunch & Learn – Every Wednesday in May at the Paper and Cup
Business Beers – Last Wednesday of Every Month at the Kimberley Elks Club
JulyFest – July 19 to 21, 2019
Business Excellence Awards – October 4, 2019
