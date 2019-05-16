Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 with a full house turnout. The Chamber announced their new board members while also welcoming local dignitaries and special guests.

Kimberley City Councillors Jason McBain and Sandra Roberts were present along with Executive Direvtor of Tourism Kimberley Jesse Ferguson, Manager of Economic Development Schaun Goodeve and Mayor Don McCormick. Darren Brewer, Business and Development Coordinator for the City of Cranbrook, was also present at the AGM.

READ MORE: Chamber seeks nominations, applications for Board of Directors

Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors:

Chantel Delaney, Vice President, Sprout Health Market

Sabrina Park, 2nd Vice President, Creekside Physiotherapy

Rachelle Langlois, Past President, Sun Life Financial Services

Karen Cetinski, Rocky Mountain Event Planners

Brian Conn, Kootenay Shade Works/Northstar Roasting Company

Jason Toner, Big Magic Design

Brandi O’Neill, Paper and Cup

Thomas Datt, Enchanted Forest B&B

Brian Sondergaard, Kimberley Kritters/Total Recall Digital Scanning

Ella Harris, Creme Cheese Shop

Warm welcome to our new Board of Directors:

Karen Vold, Kootenay Media (Go Kimberley & Go Cranbrook)

Kevin Dunnebacke, Ktown Custom Auto

Rob Duncan, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies

Kathryn Arbic, Northstar Veterinary Clinic

Paul Cameron, Exact Tax

READ MORE: Kimberley Chamber responds to B.C. Budget

“Board service is one of the toughest volunteer roles of all, and you have performed with dedication and tenacity. We would be remissed if we did not thank you for your contributions,” said Board Member Karen Rempel in a press release. “As you look back on your time with us, please know that our achievements would not have been possible without you serving our business community.”

Rachelle Langlois, Sun Life Financial Services is the Chamber’s outgoing President, but will remain active on the Board of Directors as Past-President.

Upcoming Events:

Lunch & Learn – Every Wednesday in May at the Paper and Cup

Business Beers – Last Wednesday of Every Month at the Kimberley Elks Club

JulyFest – July 19 to 21, 2019

Business Excellence Awards – October 4, 2019


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering
Next story
VIDEO: Vets lobby to expand medical cannabis laws to include dogs, cats

Just Posted

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Caglary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

An Everest fundraiser

Man set to climb elevation of Mt. Everest in one day to raise school lunch funds

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Budget consultation committee coming to Kimberley

Every year the provincial government’s Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government… Continue reading

Wildsight presents: Invisible rivers beneath our feet with Dr. Ric Hauer

Wild sight Kimberley Cranbrook invites the public to a special presentation, a… Continue reading

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

Bill to bank oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count B.C. bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Most Read