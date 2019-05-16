Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 with a full house turnout. The Chamber announced their new board members while also welcoming local dignitaries and special guests.

Kimberley City Councillors Jason McBain and Sandra Roberts were present along with Executive Direvtor of Tourism Kimberley Jesse Ferguson, Manager of Economic Development Schaun Goodeve and Mayor Don McCormick. Darren Brewer, Business and Development Coordinator for the City of Cranbrook, was also present at the AGM.

Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors:

Chantel Delaney, Vice President, Sprout Health Market

Sabrina Park, 2nd Vice President, Creekside Physiotherapy

Rachelle Langlois, Past President, Sun Life Financial Services

Karen Cetinski, Rocky Mountain Event Planners

Brian Conn, Kootenay Shade Works/Northstar Roasting Company

Jason Toner, Big Magic Design

Brandi O’Neill, Paper and Cup

Thomas Datt, Enchanted Forest B&B

Brian Sondergaard, Kimberley Kritters/Total Recall Digital Scanning

Ella Harris, Creme Cheese Shop

Warm welcome to our new Board of Directors:

Karen Vold, Kootenay Media (Go Kimberley & Go Cranbrook)

Kevin Dunnebacke, Ktown Custom Auto

Rob Duncan, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies

Kathryn Arbic, Northstar Veterinary Clinic

Paul Cameron, Exact Tax

“Board service is one of the toughest volunteer roles of all, and you have performed with dedication and tenacity. We would be remissed if we did not thank you for your contributions,” said Board Member Karen Rempel in a press release. “As you look back on your time with us, please know that our achievements would not have been possible without you serving our business community.”

Rachelle Langlois, Sun Life Financial Services is the Chamber’s outgoing President, but will remain active on the Board of Directors as Past-President.

Upcoming Events:

Lunch & Learn – Every Wednesday in May at the Paper and Cup

Business Beers – Last Wednesday of Every Month at the Kimberley Elks Club

JulyFest – July 19 to 21, 2019

Business Excellence Awards – October 4, 2019



