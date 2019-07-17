Kimberley Chamber office closed in August

The Chamber will be hiring a new Manager to start in September

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce will be closing for the month of August while they take a ‘summer break’.

Emails will still be monitored at info@kimberleychamber.com, and President Brian Sondergaard can be reached at 250.908.7176.

“The Chamber Board is excited to continue to build momentum by supporting and encouraging growth and success of Kimberley and district businesses,” Sondergaard said. “We will be working closely with the City, Tourism Kimberley and other organizations to ensure Kimberley businesses’ concerns are heard.”

The Chamber will be looking to hire a new manager in September, and a post for the position should be out in late August, Sondergaard explained.

READ MORE: Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new board members

“We’d like to thank the board for all of their hard work and dedication over the last six months, and a special note to Karen Cetinski who has been temporarily managing the Chamber office,” he added. “Kevin Dunnebacke will be the interim Vice President II until JulyFest is over, taking over for Karen.”

The Board includes:

Chantel Delaney, Vice President, Sprout Health Market

Sabrina Park, 2nd Vice President, Creekside Physiotherapy

Rachelle Langlois, Past President, Sun Life Financial Services

Karen Cetinski, Rocky Mountain Event Planners

Brian Conn, Kootenay Shade Works/Northstar Roasting Company

Jason Toner, Big Magic Design

Brandi O’Neill, Paper and Cup

Thomas Datt, Enchanted Forest B&B

Brian Sondergaard, Kimberley Kritters/Total Recall Digital Scanning

Ella Harris, Creme Cheese Shop

The new Board of Directors:

Karen Vold, Kootenay Media (Go Kimberley & Go Cranbrook)

Kevin Dunnebacke, Ktown Custom Auto

Rob Duncan, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies

Kathryn Arbic, Northstar Veterinary Clinic

Paul Cameron, Exact Tax

Previous story
B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back
Next story
Stetski talks up NDP election platform

Just Posted

Kimberley Dynamiters schedule set for next season

The 2019/20 hockey season for the Dynamiters will start with a four-game homestand

Kimberley Chamber office closed in August

The Chamber will be hiring a new Manager to start in September

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

LETTER: Spartan Race

“Dear Residents of Kimberley and Staff of KAR, Thank you very much… Continue reading

The glory days of Kimberley baseball

Stop by the Elks this Saturday after the parade for a chance to talk baseball

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Fir, cedar, spruce, pine, yew set aside from logging

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Most Read