Kimberley Chamber office closed in August

The Chamber will be hiring a new Manager to start in September

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce will be closing for the month of August while they take a ‘summer break’.

Emails will still be monitored at info@kimberleychamber.com, and President Brian Sondergaard can be reached at 250.908.7176.

“The Chamber Board is excited to continue to build momentum by supporting and encouraging growth and success of Kimberley and district businesses,” Sondergaard said. “We will be working closely with the City, Tourism Kimberley and other organizations to ensure Kimberley businesses’ concerns are heard.”

The Chamber will be looking to hire a new manager in September, and a post for the position should be out in late August, Sondergaard explained.

“We’d like to thank the board for all of their hard work and dedication over the last six months, and a special note to Karen Cetinski who has been temporarily managing the Chamber office,” he added. “Kevin Dunnebacke will be the interim Vice President II until JulyFest is over, taking over for Karen.”

The Board includes:

Chantel Delaney, Vice President, Sprout Health Market

Sabrina Park, 2nd Vice President, Creekside Physiotherapy

Rachelle Langlois, Past President, Sun Life Financial Services

Karen Cetinski, Rocky Mountain Event Planners

Brian Conn, Kootenay Shade Works/Northstar Roasting Company

Jason Toner, Big Magic Design

Brandi O’Neill, Paper and Cup

Thomas Datt, Enchanted Forest B&B

Brian Sondergaard, Kimberley Kritters/Total Recall Digital Scanning

Ella Harris, Creme Cheese Shop

The new Board of Directors:

Karen Vold, Kootenay Media (Go Kimberley & Go Cranbrook)

Kevin Dunnebacke, Ktown Custom Auto

Rob Duncan, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies

Kathryn Arbic, Northstar Veterinary Clinic

Paul Cameron, Exact Tax