Kimberley Chamber seeks artist for cuckoo clock renovation

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce is embarking on a project to revitalize the largest free-standing cuckoo clock in the world (at 22 feet high), located in Kimberley’s Platzl.

It was built throughout the winter of 1972 by Bill Spence and Dick Bova, members of the Kimberley Bavarian Society (now known as the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce), and erected in the Platzl in 1973. The interior mechanisms are coin-operated, and when you put a loonie in, the town mascot, Happy Hans, emerges from the clock and yodels. The yodelling voice is that of Adi Unterberger, the Yodeling Woodcarver who passed away in 2021. The building has a wooden exterior. The 4-foot figure of Happy Hans was crafted from resin by Amy Artcraft in Radium, BC. A clock face was painted onto the front of a 7.5-foot diameter sign and is protected by a Plexiglass clock face cover.

The clock is now 50 years old and the Chamber has put out a call for artist who might be interested in bringing it back to life.

Components of the project include:

● Repairing and repainting the Happy Hans figurine,

● Repainting the decorative inlays on the shutter doors,

● Designing and repainting the clock face, and

● Redesigning and painting the decorative “Kimberley, BC” signage.

There is a $4000 prize for the successful artist, and the Chamber will provide a maximum of $1500 for materials.

Submissions are due by September 29, 2023 at info@kimberleyarts.com

The successful artist will be notified by October 4 and work is to begin on or about October 9 with completion by December 18, 2023.