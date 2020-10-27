The 2019 Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. Kimberley Bulletin file.

Kimberley Chamber seeks nominations for 2020 Business Excellence Awards

The time is here once more to put in your nominations for the annual Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. This year there are 13 different categories for the nomination process. Voting enters you into a raffle to win $100 to any Kimberley store and can be done at the following link:

https://kimberleychamber.com/news/business-excellence-awards-voting

Business of the Year Award

The Business of the Year Award recognizes a business that represents the pinnacle of customer service excellence and customer satisfaction. This business consistently exceeds customer expectations and contributes to making Kimberley a better community through business growth, innovation (potentially relating to COVID-19) & community support.

Tell us which Kimberley business you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

Stan Salikin Community Impact Award

The Stan Salikin Community Impact Award recognizes an individual, business or organization that consistently contributes to the benefit of the Kimberley community through volunteerism, sponsorship, and community leadership &/or environmental stewardship.

Tell us which Kimberley individual, business, or organization you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

Trades Business or Person of the Year Award

The Trades Business or Person of the Year Award recognizes a business or individual involved in the trades that consistently provides a high level of service and quality workmanship, and supports apprentices and growth in their industry.

Tell us which Kimberley business or individual you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

Tourism & Hospitality Excellence Award

The Tourism & Hospitality Excellence Award recognizes a business or individual that has shown dedication to professionalism and has demonstrated commitment to consistently providing excellent food or service or has made a significant contribution to attracting and/or keeping visitors in Kimberley and promoting Kimberley as a destination.

Tell us which Kimberley business or individual you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

Employee of the Year Award

The Employee of the Year Award recognizes an employee who is personable and respectful, strives for excellence, is reliable, and plays a vital role in the success of the business.

Tell us which employee you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award. (Please mention the employer)

Business to Business Excellence Award

The Business to Business Excellence Award recognizes a business that is regarded as excellent in service between companies, rather than between a company and individual consumer. A business that demonstrates outstanding achievement and leadership in providing products and services to other businesses.

Tell us which Kimberley business you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has created a new business that has shown initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic in building a successful thriving new business venture. An individual who has shown outstanding achievement, leadership, and innovation in building a successful and thriving business venture(s).

Tell us which Kimberley entrepreneur you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

Home & Mobile Business of the Year Award

The Home & Mobile Business of the Year Award recognizes a home based or mobile business that shows initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic while building a successful and sustainable growing enterprise.

Tell us which Kimberley business you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

The Keystone Award

The Keystone Award recognizes a business that has made long term contributions to the business community, been an anchor in the business community, whose business continues to make Kimberley a desirable place to live, eat, shop after years of service.

Tell us which Kimberley business you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

Rising Star Award

The Rising Star Award recognizes a new business or individual that is showing growth and potential with innovative new business concepts, trends, or growth to existing business.

Tell us which Kimberley business or individual you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

The Health, Wellness & Fitness Award

The Health, Wellness & Fitness Award recognizes a business or organization that has a positive influence on the health behaviors of the residents of Kimberley. Their business or organization helps customers by promoting healthy diet and/or physical activity.

Tell us which Kimberley business or organization you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

Professional Services Award

The Professional Service Award recognizes a professional or organization that provides an outstanding specialized service in the professional field; including (but not restricted to) lawyers, physicians, health professionals, veterinarians, accountants, and management consultants.

Tell us which Kimberley professional or organization you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

Retail Services Award

The retail services award recognizes a retail business that exemplifies excellence in customer service, innovation, and marketing.

Tell us which Kimberley retail business you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award.

