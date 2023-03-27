Kimberley Chamber to host Mayor McCormick’s State of the City address

Mayor Don McCormick at his last State of the City address in 2020. Bulletin file

It has been three years since Mayor Don McCormick has invited the community for a State of City Address. During that time, we have gone through a world wide pandemic, and a municipal election, in which McCormick ran unopposed.

The community is invited to join McCormick for the 2023 State of City address at Centre 64 Theatre, on Thursday, April 27,2023 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The informative session, hosted by the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce, is free to attend and open to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

In a press release the Chamber said, the Mayor will share his thoughts on Council strategic priorities for this term, the City’s financial position, emerging policy directions, major projects under consideration as well as the progress of capital projects such as the Waste Water Treatment Facility.

There will be lots of time for a Q&A after the mayor delivers his remarks. If you would like to submit questions or comments in advance, please email them to info@kimberleychamber.com



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

