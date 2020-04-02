Kimberley Chamber Manager Daniel Holden

Kimberley Chamber trying to assist businesses

By: Jesse Heinrichs

Vagueness around relief options, and unforeseeable closures have local businesses in a tight spot according to Daniel Holden, general manager at the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce.

“The businesses have been hit hard,” said Holden, during a phone interview on March 31.

“You can see just by walking around town that not a lot of places are open.”

Holden said most of those businesses are going through forms of relief, either federally, provincially, locally or through the banks. He said they are trying to work out how to stay viable until things transition into a recovery phase.

“The problem is the information seems to be changing, and there’s new things coming out, and you don’t get all the information when new things are announced,” said Holden.

Business owners aren’t sure whether they should be waiting on all of the information to be solidified before moving forward, or if they should be applying for programs as they come out.

“It’s a bit of a tricky one, but we’re looking at doing an online business community forum with Cranbrook, Kimberley, and Canal Flats to hopefully address these issues,” said Holden.

Locally, there is already an initiative for helping business whose doors are shut, but are still open in some way, shape, or form said Holden. A website called closedbutopen.com lists all of the stores in Kimberley and Cranbrook that are still operating under modified conditions.

READ: Kimberley Chamber hires new manager

Holden said that even though many stores may look shut, people are still able to purchase bikes, or meals, or whatever else they may need.

“It’s great to see that some [businesses] are doing well, some are surviving, but we’ve got to help the ones that have had to pretty much shut up shops,” said Holden.

He said that the chamber is busy looking at things they can do in the recovery phase, but until they see an end date, there’s not much that can be publicized.

“At the moment we encourage people to stay at home, and stay healthy,” said Holden

He said there will be plenty of time, and information, available to promote business and activity once the chamber gets an all clear, but that at the moment it’s impossible to know when that will be.

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A look at some of the B.C. inventors creating life-saving tools in fight against COVID-19
Next story
‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

Just Posted

Kimberley Chamber trying to assist businesses

By: Jesse Heinrichs Vagueness around relief options, and unforeseeable closures have local… Continue reading

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

ANKORS details concerns surrounding harm reduction amid COVID-19

AIDS Network, Outreach, and Support Society (ANKORS) of the East Kootenay have… Continue reading

City discourages non-essential visitors to community to curb COVID-19 impact

The City of Kimberley has asked for a stop on all non-essential… Continue reading

A Message From East Kootenay Regional Hospital ER Staff

Please Continue to Stay Home and Practice Social Distancing

B.C. couple celebrates 61st anniversary through seniors’ home window

Frank and Rena Phillips marked occasion at Nanaimo Seniors Village this week while social distancing

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

Doctors trained abroad want to join front lines of COVID-19 fight in Canada

B.C. is looking to allow internationally trained doctors to work under the supervision of attending physicians

Fake test kits and other COVID online scams play on public anxiety: fraud centre

Vancouver has seen a spike in commercial property crimes, with offices and stores empty because of COVID-19

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Feds amplify stay-home message as cost of financial aid to Canadians mounts

Liberals have unveiled around $200B in direct financial aid and tax deferrals

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

World COVID-19 update: Six million U.S. jobless claims; Russia sends medical aid to U.S.

Comprehensive update with COVID-19 news from around the world

A look at some of the B.C. inventors creating life-saving tools in fight against COVID-19

Groups across B.C. are working together to create what they hope will help people affected by the pandemic

Most Read