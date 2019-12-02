KEYSA is leading the charge for an indoor sports facility in Cranbrook similar to what is pictured above. (Submitted file)

Kimberley City Council approves letter of support for indoor sports facility in Cranbrook

The Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association has been working on the plans for the facility for two years

Members of the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA) were at a regular Council meeting in Kimberley on Monday, November 25, 2019 to present their plans that are currently in the works for an indoor sports facility in Cranbrook.

Mike Robinson, Vice Chair of KEYSA and volunteer Coach for the Y13 boys, presented to Council alongside 13 year old soccer player Quinn Unger, who plays for the Rovers.

Robinson and Unger also asked for a letter of support from the City to go alongside a grant application that, if accepted, will secure the funds they need to get construction going in the new year. Council voted unanimously to approve the letter of support.

READ MORE: Cranbrook City Council, KEYSA do discuss indoor sports facility

Robinson explained that the indoor sports facility is currently in the works through an agreement with KEYSA, the City of Cranbrook and the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The Facility will mainly be host to Cranbrook, Kimberley and Fernie youth soccer teams, however Robinson says it will also be used by various sports and community groups from the East Kootenay region.

“Our teams currently have a limited number of months that they can practice during the year,” said Robinson, pointing to our long winter season. “We’ve proposed an air supported dome that is approximately three times the size of a typical high school gym. It will allow us to practice and develop our skills year round.”

He says that various other groups including ultimate frisbee teams, baseball teams, rugby teams, senior health and fitness groups, the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market, drylands hockey and many more can rent out and benefit from the space once it’s up and running.

The total cost of the project comes in around $1.3 million, and Robinson says that 90 per cent of the funding has been secured over the past several months.

Robinson says that so far, funds have come through various streams including the RDEK, Columbia Basin Trust, various donations from the community, and in-kind support from the City of Cranbrook and New Dawn Developments.

READ MORE: KEYSA offers to support potential BMX track reconstruction

The Cranbrook Townsman has been reporting on the plans for the facility since they were first presented, with many articles revolving around the location for the field, which will be Balment Park.

In June, KEYSA was offered land at Moir Park by the City, but they turned it down, hoping instead to secure the land at Balment, which they said is more suitable for the proposed stadium’s needs.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

As the Townsman reported, the debate for the location of the indoor facility has been ongoing since the fall of 2017.

Previous story
House panel to vote on Ukraine report as Trump mulls defence
Next story
Trudeau to mark NATO’s birthday amid questions about military alliance’s future

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council approves letter of support for indoor sports facility in Cranbrook

The Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association has been working on the plans for the facility for two years

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store thanks volunteers for hours spent sorting donations

Kimberley Royal Bank and the Kimberley Go Girls spent days sorting items alongside KHCA volunteers

New year may bring further reduction to flat tax in Kimberley

If Council adopts the new flat tax bylaw, it will be reduced again by $80 in 2020, increase for vacant lots

Purcell International Education hosting community information night on proposed international school

The session takes place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7p.m. at McKim school

Selkirk Junior Girls volleyball team celebrates successful season

The Selkirk Junior Girls Volleyball team finished their season last weekend at… Continue reading

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

Most Read