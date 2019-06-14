Kimberley City Council approves RCMP staffing costs

Kimberley City Council voted this week to approve in principle the contract with the Kimberley RCMP to establish the numbers of full time equivalent RCMP members at eight full time equivalent for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Further, Council directed the Detachment Commander to manage transfers and leaves so that the budgetary impact is equivalent to seven full-time members.

In a report from staff, Maryse Leroux and Jim Hendricks, it was noted that as a community with a population under 15,000, the City of Kimberley is obligated each year under the Municipal Police Service Agreement to pay 70 per cent of the cost of providing and maintaining the RCMPs municipal police unit in Kimberley. The federal government funds 30 per cent.

The 2020/2021 cost estimate for seven full time equivalent members and overtime projections provided by the RCMP is $957,962, which is $12,743 less than the $970,705 budgeted by the City in the 2019-2023 financial plan.

Previous story
70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey
Next story
CREA upgrades home sales forecast for 2019 to show 1.2% improvement

Just Posted

New JulyFest event: The Moustache Dache

JulyFest is sneaking up on Kimberley quickly, and if you are a… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves RCMP staffing costs

Kimberley City Council voted this week to approve in principle the contract… Continue reading

Wasa Triathlon has successful weekend

Hundreds of athletes took part in the annual event that includes bicycle, swimming and running

Government must at least try to act on forestry issues, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says the situation with the forest… Continue reading

Cranbrook mayor responds to prospective junior hockey ownership group

Lee Pratt says city council will have a chance to be involved in a lease agreement decision

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Most Read