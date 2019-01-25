Kimberley City Council approves rezoning for downtown property

The owners of One Love Hot Yoga hope to construct a carriage home on their property.

Kimberley City Council has approved a zoning amendment for a property on Deer Park Avenue that will allow for the construction of a carriage house.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says the property, which is currently home to One Love Hot Yoga, will see a detached carriage house that will provide covered parking closer to the rear alley and have a physical separation between residential and commercial uses on the property by way of a yard.

The property has changed from C-1 (Commercial) zoning to DMU-2 (Downtown Mixed-Use). Pollock adds that DMU-2 zoning is intended to provide flexibility and a gentle transition between core commercial use and surrounding residential properties; one that specifically allows for a single accessory or carriage house dwelling.

“This blends well with the other properties in the area,” said Pollock. “It’s not a major change from a land use perspective, theres a very similar mix of commercial and residential properties in the C1 zone but this fits their particular use better.”

If all goes well, says Pollock, the property owners will be ready to build this summer.

Council also approved a text amendment to the DMU-2 zoning bylaw, to allow for carriage houses to have a maximum heigh of 25 feet as opposed to the previous allowance of 18 feet.

Council approved first, second and third readings of the bylaw in December, and a notice of a public hearing was sent out to adjacent property owners. No submissions were received before or during the public hearing.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

