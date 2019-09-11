The playground at the Kimberley Independent School was built by Tyee homes. If phase six of the proposed Forest Crowne development is successful, it could see a playground also constructed by Tyee homes. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Kimberley City Council approves zoning changes for phase six of Forest Crowne development

A public hearing will be held at a Council meeting in October to discuss zoning, playground.

Kimberley City Council has given the green light to a zoning amendment in Forest Crowne, which is the first step towards completing phase six of the development.

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock explained that a bylaw amendment is required for the next phase of development in order to allow for the construction of accessory dwellings on the subdivided properties.

Council has approved first and second readings to the change in zoning, which will also be discussed at a Public Hearing at a subsequent Council meeting on October 28, 2019.

The current zoning, Pollock explained, is R1 which only allows for the construction of single family dwellings.

“We basically created a new zone, proposed as R8A, which is a hybrid of the current zones in Forest Crowne including R8 and R9, with provisions from the R2 zone to allow for changes to lot size, building size and height etc.. It also is another way for us to allow for more units, which is in keeping with the goals of the Official Community Plan,” Pollock explained.

The proposed phase six, if successful, will be located at the south end of the Forest Crowne Rise section and will see 22 new lots, the pathway extended and a playground added. The total area including the playground space is just over eight acres.

Anthem United Communities Ltd. is handling the development. Rory James, Development Coordinator for Anthem, was present at Monday’s meeting to answer any questions about the proposed next phase.

Council asked who will be responsible for developing, building and maintaining the proposed park space, to which James replied saying it will be a combination of Anthem, Tyee and the City.

“We’re working with Tyee on the playground, and we will also be asking for input from the community, which is partially the intention of the public hearing,” James said. “We’d like to ask for feedback from the community, and we have also been looking into playground plans as well.”

Pollock added that the City would be responsible for maintenance of the park once constructed.

CAO Scott Sommerville pointed to the playground at the Kimberley Independent School, which was built by Tyee homes.

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
A screenshot from the Council Agenda on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 shows the proposed area for phase six of the Forest Crowne development. (City of Kimberley file).

A screenshot from the Council Agenda on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 shows the proposed area and zoning map for phase six of the Forest Crowne development. (City of Kimberley file).

