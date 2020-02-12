Kimberley City Bylaw reminds residents that it is not advisable to feed any wild animals after several complaints of turkeys being fed were submitted to the City in January, 2020. (Bulletin file)

Kimberley City Council discusses January bylaw, animal control reports

Bylaw is advising residents not to feed wild turkeys

Kimberley’s Bylaw and Animal Control Officer is reminding residents that feeding wild turkeys is discouraged by the City.

At a regular Council Meeting on Monday, the 2020 Bylaw and Animal Control Reports were discussed by Council, with the majority of the discussion focused on the recent influx of wild turkeys in town.

In the report, Kim Tuff, Animal Control Officer, said that she received a complaint that wild turkeys were being fed within City limits.

“While it is not against City of Kimberley Bylaw to feed wild turkeys, it is discouraged,” wrote Tuff. “Feeding wild animals is not in their best interest.”

Councillor Darryl Oakley asked staff if complaints of feeding wild turkeys would typically be brought to Conservation Officers.

READ MORE: Behold Kimberley’s albino wild turkey

CAO Scott Sommerville responded saying that most complaints of wild animals being fed would be brought to Conservation, and in this instance the CO’s did speak with the person who was feeding the wild turkeys.

Councillor Nigel Kitto asked if it would be possible to add a bylaw that includes the prohibition of feeding of wild turkeys. Currently, the City has a bylaw that prohibits the feeding of deer within City limits, or allowing deer to be fed on property. The first offence fine is $50, with each subsequent offence landing the person a fine of $500.

Sommerville explained that the process for making such a bylaw is fairly complicated, specifically because the turkeys are outside of the municipal jurisdiction.

Council agreed that City staff already have enough on their plate and that turkeys “are relatively harmless” especially compared to habituated deer or bears.

“I think we can watch and observe and we can always bring it back later [if it becomes more of an issue],” said Mayor Don McCormick.

READ MORE: Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C.

Other topics included in January’s Animal and Bylaw report included, but weren’t limited to, dog licences, business licences, parking, snow removal and keeping fire hydrants clear of snow.

Tuff explained in her report that 2020 dog licences were to be renewed on January 31.

“The animal control officer would like to remind residents that licensing your dog helps to get your pet home safe and sound in the event of an accidental escape. Making sure your dogs license is on your pet’s collar is required to enable animal control to return your dog home,” wrote Tuff.

Two vehicles were towed, ticketed and impounded in January due to the fact that they interfered with snow removal. Bylaw reminds vehicle owners to observe signs that are posted for snow removal.

Finally, there were several complaints to Bylaw about residents covering fire hydrants while removing snow from their properties.

“The officer would like to remind residents it is in their best interest to keep fire hydrants clear of snow in a three-foot radius surrounding the hydrant,” wrote Tuff. “Minutes spent digging out a hydrant in the event of an emergency could be the difference between life and death.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ex-B.C. principal busted by Creep Catchers faces disciplinary hearing
Next story
‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council discusses January bylaw, animal control reports

Bylaw is advising residents not to feed wild turkeys

Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Big festival weekends coming up in Kimberley and Cranbrook

It’s Flannel Fest weekend in Kimberley

Kimberley’s newest festival, Flannel Fest, goes this weekend for the second time,… Continue reading

City of Kimberley to challenge provincial taxation legislation on private schools

Kimberley City Council will be moving forward with a motion put forth… Continue reading

Kimberley Food Recovery Depot hopes to apply for UBCM grant funding to offer more programs

The depot seeks the City’s support in the application, in hopes of being able to prepare ready-made meals.

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, CBP official says leadership got carried away

Cows and teenagers both get moo-dy, B.C. researchers say

First-of-its-kind study on dairy cattle could prove useful for farmers, researchers say

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs take Canada’s environmental assessment system to court

Hereditary chiefs want Parliament to give itself the power to shut down oil and gas projects

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Ex-B.C. principal busted by Creep Catchers faces disciplinary hearing

Charges dropped against Jason Obert in 2017, now the decoy who nabbed him set to testify at hearing

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

Legends to be on hand as Canucks retire Sedins’ jerseys tonight

Henrik’s No. 33 and Daniel’s No. 22 will be raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena

Most Read