Kimberley City Council discusses Tax Exemption Bylaw

Kimberley City Council has approved first, second and third readings to two separate tax exemption bylaws, that if passed, will exempt the Sun Mine, Health Centre and Kimberley Golf Club from a certain percentage of taxes.

The first is the City of Kimberley Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks explained that the City exempts taxes from 38 properties, 33 of which are done so through previous bylaws. This specific bylaw that was voted on, at a Regular Council Meeting on Monday, Sept. 24, pertains to the Kimberley Health Centre and the Kimberley Sun Mine.

“The exemption for the Kimberley Health Centre relates only to the area of the Kimberley Health Centre that hasn’t been leased by the Kimberley Health Care Society to other organizations,” said Hendricks. “The bylaw proposes a further exemption of one year only (2019) in case the extent of the exemption percentage changes in future years as a result of the leased area being modified.”

The exemption equates to $63,155.21.

In terms of the SunMine, although the City owns the SunMine improvements, says Hendricks, Teck Metals Ltd. retains ownership of the land and therefore the assessment folios.

He adds that if the Sun Mine is indeed sold through the referendum process in conjunction with the 2018 municipal election, the ownership structure of these folios will no longer conform to necessary conditions to qualify for the exemption.

The current tax exemptions for the Sun Mine are for the road to the SunMine and the equipment at the substation ($3,145.57), 63 per cent of the land ($65,294.56) and another seven per cent of the land ($1,106.73). The total for all four separate exemptions equates to $132,702.07.

The second tax expedition bylaw that was voted on is the Kimberley Golf Course Special Tax exemption bylaw.

“The City has been providing this property with an exemption on 52.5 per cent of the land assessment classed as recreation since 2001,” said Hendricks. “The assessment is valued at roughly $16,000. Along with the exemption, there is an agreement that is entered into between the club and the City.

“The agreement specifies a number of contritions that need to be met. For example, if all of the City’s portion of the course is either sold or the use changes, all of our portion of the exemption would have to be re-paid to the City by the golf course.”

He explained that in both cases, the bylaws need to be adopted by Oct. 31, 2018 for the exemptions to take place for the year 2019.

Councillor Sandra Roberts asked why the exemption for the golf course is for 52.5 per cent of the land specifically.

Hendricks replied saying there is little history on the decision, however he suspects it has something to do with the percentage of land that is deemed to be the playable area of the course.

Councillor Darryl Oakley suggested that the City should move away from including the course in the tax exemption, and rather “promote the use of the community granting process”.

“That is certainly another option, and could be another way to fund the club, but this is a mechanism that is available to Council now,” Hendricks said. “It essentially is a grant to the club because we are foregoing tax revenue.”

Roberts replied saying that other organizations would suffer if the course was to take $16,000 out of the grant funding budget.

“My concern about this is you’re basically saying taxpayers need to pay 0.15 of one per cent to fund this. Taxes go up because of this,” said Oakley. “I think we should move away from this and [the funds] should come out of the granting process. I haven’t supported this is the past and I think the funds should come from somewhere else.”

Councillor Nigel Kitto ended the discussion by saying that it’s the City’s responsibility to keep the tax exemption in place.

“The City is partially responsible for the predicament we find ourselves in,” said Kitto. “We have three golf courses in town and some of them are probably struggling for memberships at the moment. We developed a golf course, sold it, bought another one, and meanwhile our oldest, historical golf course as kind of suffered in the midst of all that. I think it’s the least we can do for that course.”