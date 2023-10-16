Kimberley City Council notes

Notes from the October 10 regular meeting of Kimberley council.

Accessibility Advisory Committee

The City of Kimberley will be seeking applicants for the Accessibility Advisory Committee.

Under the Accessible British Columbia Act, local governments must establish an accessibility committee, develop an accessibility plan and seek public feedback about accessibility. The council representative on the committee will be Steve Royer.

The committee will provide council recommendations on improving accessibility in relation to policies, programs, services, built environments, infrastructure, and outdoor spaces in Kimberley.

The accessibility plan is to be completed by September 1, 2024.

Council is looking for seven people to join the committee.

Gym building

A further $36,172 will be added to the $1,226,669 budget for the new gymnastics building to pay for unanticipated geotechnical expenses and for the installation of a new fire alarm system. The funds will come from the General Operating Capital Reserve.

Manager of Operations Nik Morissette explained the geotechnical costs came from a small increase in the footprint of the building. The additional costs are not covered by insurance.

As for the fire alarm, although the building is just under the size that would require a fire alarm system of this kind, given the history of the building — it was destroyed by fire in 2021 — staff recommended the alarm system.

Healthy Kimberley

Healthy Kimberley is applying to Council for a standing, yearly grant of $30,000 to support their ongoing operations.

Healthy Kimberley is:

A registered charity: Kimberley Wellness Foundation

– Certified Food Processing Facility

– Recovers ‘food fit to eat but not fit for sale’

– Following strict food safety guidelines, food is sorted & distributed to feed the community

– Community-building guides the work, building stronger support networks through food & relationships

– Food & meals available at no charge to agencies

– The service is unique in Kimberley

City Communications Manager Pam Walsh told council that the city has supported Healthy Kimberley with yearly grants in the past, at about $9,000 per year and that any organization can ask the city for a standing grant.

Council members will vote on the request during budget deliberations