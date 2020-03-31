Kimberley City Council passes bylaw to allow for late utility payments for second quarter

Kimberley City Council held a brief special meeting on Monday, March 30 and at that time, Council adopted the Utility Rates Penalty Deferral Bylaw that will delay the penalty date for second quarter utility payments pushed back to August 10, 2020 from June 10, 2020.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Council is seeking several ways to support businesses and residents through this difficult time. This bylaw adoption will provide some financial relief for property owners who may be affected by current events by giving them two extra months to pay their utility bill. Property owners who wish to pay by the original due date are encouraged to do so. The current bylaw stipulates that a 10% penalty be applied to any unpaid balance after the payment due date.

“This deferral will provide some much needed short term relief for many in our community,” says Kimberley Mayor, Don McCormick. “We are reviewing all available financial tools to help those who need it during this very uncertain time. Staff will continue to monitor for legislative changes that will allow for additional tax relief flexibility.”

Residents that pay utilities by auto-pay who wish to temporarily suspend their monthly payments, can complete and submit a form to City Hall. The form can be found at: https://kimberley.civicweb.net/document/954.

A Ministerial Order issued by the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General last week allowed Kimberley City Council to meet electronically. The Order also allows municipalities to adopt a bylaw on the same day it has been given three readings.



