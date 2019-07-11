Kimberley City Council supports request for 3-year street art project

If successful, the project will see sculptures and murals installed throughout the City.

Kimberley City Council has approved a letter of support for an initiative that, if successful, could see the installation of a three-year street art project in Kimberley.

Layne Smith-Brown, who is a Freelance Project Manager, presented the idea to Council at a regular meeting on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Smith-Brown sits on the board of the Kimberley Arts Council. She has been working with the board in hopes of creating a three-year street art project in Kimberley that would see up to 30 pieces of art over a three year period installed on the streets of Kimberley.

She referenced projects that have garnered national attention, such as the Moose in the City project in Toronto and the cow sculptures in Calgary.

“The goal of this project is to increase pride of place, tourism and dollars in the pockets of business owners and the City,” Smith-Brown explained to Council. “We’re seeking the City’s support to allow us to place pieces throughout Kimberley and be part of the City’s branding. We want to incorporate public art into the City’s ‘great place to live’ theme that has a deliberate, cohesive look.”

She says that the project will cost approximately $125,000 per year, which she is not asking the City for help with aside from an in-kind contribution and the letter of support. She explained that her job is to seek funding from sources that support art-specific projects.

READ MORE: Lindsay Park students unveil community mural project

She adds that year one funding will come from the Rural Dividend Fund, the deadline for which is quickly approaching. If the funding is successful, Smith-Brown says the goal is to have the first year of art installed by 2021.

Councillor Jason McBain says he supports the initiative whole-heartedly.

“I think this is an awesome idea,” he said, recalling a recent trip to Revelstoke with his family. “They have some street art there and my kids loved it, they were asking us, ‘what does this mean to you?’

“I think [projects like this] get people’s minds moving. It breeds creativity.”

Councillor Kent Goodwin agreed saying that “public art is a great thing” and also had a few questions about the logistics in terms of maintenance of the art.

Smith-Brown says that there are still many details to be worked out, but the art would either be owned by the City or the Arts Council. The artists may be responsible for maintaining and upkeeping their own pieces but that is yet to be determined, she says. She adds that applying for and securing funding is the first step in the process.

Councillor Sandra Roberts asked if there would be a theme to the art, which Smith-Brown says absolutely.

“Ideally there will be a theme for each year. So for example, year one could be art made from recycled materials, or have a community theme. All of the pieces would tell a cohesive story.”

She went on to say that the art will be approved by the board before it’s installed.

“This is not a place to be controversial or push the envelope. They will be family-friendly, joyful pieces,” she said.

Finally, as part of the project she says some of Kimberley’s current sculptures and murals could also be looked at and encorporated more into the community.

“When I look at some of the art that is already here, there’s no context. We want to figure out a way to encorporate that. What is the intention of all the existing art?”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fundraiser started to support young burn victim and his family
Next story
12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council supports request for 3-year street art project

If successful, the project will see sculptures and murals installed throughout the City.

Keeping the past alive

Kimberley Foundation donates to Kimberley Heritage Museum

UPDATE: Taylors Mill Landing fire extinguished

Crews were onsite today monitoring the area to ensure no flare ups were present.

The Boys of Summer return for 2019 Baseball Reunion

The Boys of Summer are back. Last year’s Baseball Reunion of the… Continue reading

RDEK sets priorities for provincial government consideration

Meetings to be held during annual B.C. convention for municipal and provincial politicians

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Fundraiser started to support young burn victim and his family

Nine-year-old Jax Shannon is receiving care for severe burns in Vancouver

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

Most Read