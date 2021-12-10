Kimberley Community Church Kids Christmas Contest

SUBMITTED

Christmas has officially arrived in Kimberley and with it the KCC Kids Christmas Contest. This year Kimberley Community Church has a story and contest for kids aged four to twelve. Pick up your book at 105 Howard Street where you can read about Marvin, the engineering elf who discovers Kimberley’s Platzl and loves it just as much as we do. Look for answers to complete the story at various Platzl businesses, and enter to win the grand prize of $100.00 to Treehouse Toys or one of four 20.00 gift certificates from four other great Platzl businesses.

Last winter was a difficult one, Covid protocols had shut down most activities for kids and many of the things they had been looking forward too. We wanted to make things a little bit better by finding a Covid safe way for our local kids to have some fun. This year, we are grateful that many things have returned to normal, but we still wanted to give kids something fun to look forward too.

Books are available from our outdoor display and all answers are available from outside participating locations to reduce unnecessary traffic in stores. Please respect social distancing as you participate! Be sure to write your name and phone number clearly on the front of the book and fill in the answers from your Platzl tour. Once your book is complete, return it to the mail slot at KCC and you will be entered for a chance to win. The contest closes December 19th and prizes will be awarded December 20th. Wishing everyone in Kimberley a Merry Christmas and a great 2022!