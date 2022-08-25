Kimberley Community Fall Fair cancelled

With a new organizer and new volunteers, the Kimberley Fall Fair Committee was enthused about returning this fall favourite event after a break during the COVID pandemic.

Plans were made and they looked forward to the September weekend with a great deal of optimism.

Unfortunately, due to something entirely out of their control, the Fair has had to be cancelled.

Cindy Postnikoff is the new organizer and she says it is a lack of venue that is the problem.

“We had no choice,” she said. “ The Marysville Arena has asbestos and will be shut down until it is cleaned up and safe. We have exhausted all other venue options in Kimberley and unfortunately we have nowhere to go.”

“We had the majority of the footwork done and were pretty excited about a bigger and better fair with new stuff.”

Looking to the bright side, Postnikoff says there is a pretty good board in place, she just hopes everyone will ride it out until next year.

“I do want to give a shout out to all the volunteers. We’ve been meeting since last February because there was a lot of work to do with a new organizer. We’ve got some good people on board and I thank them for their time and energy. It’s on to next year.”

