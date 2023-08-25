Kimberley council adjusts facilities rental rate bylaw

Fees will be going up 6% this year and next

Fees at the Civic Centre and Aquatic Centre will be going up 6%. Bulletin file

Recreation facility rental rates in Kimberley will be going up six per cent for the remainder of this year, and a further six per cent in 2024.

Council approved an amendment to the City of Kimberley Recreation Facilities Rental Rates Bylaw at their regular meeting in August.

The bylaw was last amended in 2017, with incremental increases each year until 2021.

Manager of Parks and Facilities Nicole Halasz has recommended the new fees, reporting that from 2021 to 2023 there was a four per cent increase in labour, and in 2024 the city will be negotiating a new collective agreement, where it is expected the union will be seeking wage increases due to inflation.

The following are the changes to the bylaw:

• 6% increase for the remainder of 2023 and an additional 6% for 2024 to all City of Kimberley Recreation and Facilities Rental Rates;

• Some minor rounding of rates has been applied;

• Combining fees associated with ice rental: Previously fees for ice scraping, rink improvement and usage were all charged separately. Now, to simplify for billing purposes, one all-encompassing rate is being proposed;

• Cleaning Fees for services above and beyond a typical rental. For example, Dynamiter home game clean up. The fee associated with cleaning after a game is $44.10 per hour in 2023 and $46.75 per hour in 2024. (The fee represent the applicable employee’s rate plus 30% administration fee);

• After Hours fee-for-service: meeting the Dynamiter Bus after hours, so equipment can be put away at the Civic Centre. After hours call out for Dynamiter Bus meeting is $66.15 in 2023 and $70.12 in 2024. (The fee represents 1.5 hourly rate x the applicable employee rates plus 30% administration fee);

• Installation fee for service, installation of Dynamiter sponsorship boards and on ice advertising;

• Aquatic Centre housekeeping items: removing programming that is no longer offered, i.e. towel services. This was discontinued during the pandemic and after operational review was not reinstated;

• After evaluating the time associated with delivery of picnic tables and fence panels and the cost to replace aging equipment, staff have removed this as a non site specific equipment rental option

Recreation services in the City of Kimberley are paid by a combination of individual and group users fees and tax support. Finding an appropriate balance between the two requires a comprehensive understanding of how much it costs to provide services coupled with a clear and consistent rationale for setting fees, charges and subsidy levels, says the report to council. The city is in the midst of developing a Parks and Facilities Master Plan. When that plan is fully developed, it is recommended that council revisit the facility rental fee structure.

