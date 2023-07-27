A drawing of one of the four-plex units. City of Kimberley file

A drawing of one of the four-plex units. City of Kimberley file

Kimberley Council approves construction of two 4-plex units in Lower Blarchmont

In a meeting chock-full of development permits, Kimberley council approved the permit for the construction of two four-flex units at 2325 Warren Avenue at their regular meeting last Monday.

Each building will be two storey and have four two-bedroom units. It is currently proposed as rental units.

The property in Lower Blarchmont was a former gas station but a certificate of compliance was obtained in 2020, and the Ministry of Transportation has approved a one metre setback from the road.

In a report the Planning Department pointed out that redeveloping an unused lot into multi-unit housing aligns perfectly with Kimberley’s Official Community Plan (OCP).

It was also noted that the ground level units would be perfect for seniors or those with disabilities.

