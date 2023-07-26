A rendering of the proposed apartment building. City of Kimberley file

A rendering of the proposed apartment building. City of Kimberley file

Kimberley council approves development permit for 39-unit apartment building

At intersection of Rotary Drive and Jim Ogilvie Way

On Monday evening, Kimberley City Council approved a development for a 39 unit rental apartment building at the intersection of Rotary Drive and Jim Ogilvie Way near Black Bear Bridge.

The development will include 18 1-bedroom, nine 2-bedroom and 12 3-bedroom units over three storeys. There will be a few variances with this development, including reducing the back set back for a bicycle shed and waste/recycle enclosure.

Asked about traffic difficulty, Manager of Planning Services said that there would be no access off of Black Bear Crescent. Rather, there would be one entrance and one exit off Jim Ogilvie Way. Pollock said he felt that would handle the traffic. There will be onsite parking, one stall per unit.

The lot is currently unserviced but Pollock said that services would be easy to pull in from Black Bear Cr.

Pollock also said that although the current address was 2900 Rotary Drive that would likely be adjusted to a Jim Ogilvie Way address after consultation with emergency services.

“This is a CMHC financed building giving us 39 rental units. We so desperately need the doors in this community,” said Mayor Don McCormick.

READ: Apartment building proposed for 2900 Rotary Drive, Kimberley


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake
Next story
UPDATE: Trudeau announces major cabinet shake-up, 7 new ministers

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP commend actions of two bystanders who provided life saving measures on unresponsive three-year-old who nearly drowned in Wasa Lake on July 25.
Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake

A rendering of the proposed apartment building. City of Kimberley file
Kimberley council approves development permit for 39-unit apartment building

Pictured left to right: Blaine Burgoyne, Nakita Sebastian, Sherry Sabastian, Rachelle Sebastian, Patrick Nicholas. Trevor Crawley photo.
ʔaq̓am family launches fundraiser to rebuild home lost to St. Mary’s River wildfire

Screen shot of the July 24, 2023 Kimberley council meeting.
Kimberley council does not pass second reading of Marysville rezoning bylaw