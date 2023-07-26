Kimberley council approves development permit for 39-unit apartment building

At intersection of Rotary Drive and Jim Ogilvie Way

On Monday evening, Kimberley City Council approved a development for a 39 unit rental apartment building at the intersection of Rotary Drive and Jim Ogilvie Way near Black Bear Bridge.

The development will include 18 1-bedroom, nine 2-bedroom and 12 3-bedroom units over three storeys. There will be a few variances with this development, including reducing the back set back for a bicycle shed and waste/recycle enclosure.

Asked about traffic difficulty, Manager of Planning Services said that there would be no access off of Black Bear Crescent. Rather, there would be one entrance and one exit off Jim Ogilvie Way. Pollock said he felt that would handle the traffic. There will be onsite parking, one stall per unit.

The lot is currently unserviced but Pollock said that services would be easy to pull in from Black Bear Cr.

Pollock also said that although the current address was 2900 Rotary Drive that would likely be adjusted to a Jim Ogilvie Way address after consultation with emergency services.

“This is a CMHC financed building giving us 39 rental units. We so desperately need the doors in this community,” said Mayor Don McCormick.

READ: Apartment building proposed for 2900 Rotary Drive, Kimberley



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter