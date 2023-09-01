Kimberley Council asks staff to prepare recommendations for future drive-thru applications

Given the extended argument and community input to the proposal to put a drive-thru restaurant and gas station in Marysville, Council has decided to ask staff to prepare a report and recommendations on any future applications of this type.

The request was put forward through a Notice of Motion from Council Sue Cairns at the August council meeting.

“I would like to see recommendations based on up to date data,” she said, adding that the recommendations would guide council on set backs, locations, noise concerns etc.

“It will give us consistency and transparency up front,” Cairns said. “So applicants would know ahead of time what to expect.”

Coun. Jason McBain said he didn’t object to the idea, just wondered if the Planning Department, which is still short-staffed, had time to prepare it.

City CAO Scott Sommerville said that as long as there was no strict time guideline, he thought staff would like to see such a report be produced.

“It would have been helpful to have for the previous application,” he said. “We are not anticipating any new applications coming through in the near future.”

